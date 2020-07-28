CLARK COUNTY — Classes are set to begin for a local school district as students, families and teachers prepare for an unusual school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greater Clark County Schools will begin classes Wednesday with new policies in place for social distancing, sanitation and other protocols for mitigating the spread of COVID-19. In-person classes are starting for all enrolled in traditional school except for Jeffersonville High School, which is beginning with a week of virtual classes. The district is offering both in-person and virtual options for students this school year.
The corporation is the only Clark County school district to start classes this week — Henryville-Borden School Corp. and Silver Creek Community School Corp. recently delayed the start of school until Aug. 12, and Clarksville Community Schools will begin in-person Aug. 6-7 followed by two weeks of eLearning. New Albany-Floyd County schools has also delayed the start of school until Aug. 12.
In a July survey, nearly 70 percent of parents said they want their kids to attend school in-person, Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner previously told the News and Tribune. Greater Clark announced last week that students at Jeffersonville High School will begin school virtually for the first week of classes after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and others went into quarantine. Students at Jeffersonville High School will begin in-person instruction Aug. 5.
Masks will be mandated for all students in third grade and above, in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent mask mandate.
At Pleasant Ridge Elementary in Charlestown, families of kids enrolled in virtual learning picked up Chromebooks and other school supplies on Tuesday afternoon.
“There’s a lot of excitement — we miss our kids,” Pleasant Ridge Principal Sara Porter said.
Last week, the school presented its “Camp Kindergarten” orientation for families — about 100 students attended, and Porter said she was happy to see that most students entered with a mask on.
There will be a number of new protocols in place as students return to the school, she said. About 100 students will attend the MySchool virtual option, and 350 will attend traditional classes.
“We are working hard to create the smallest class sizes and making sure our classroom setting is spaced out for students,” Porter said. “We’ve changed some morning routines where students will enter the building and go straight to the classroom instead of coming to the gym. Same thing with dismissals — students are staying in their home rooms.”
Sharon Leavell-Marshall is a second grade teacher at Franklin Square Elementary, the new downtown Jeffersonville school. She previously taught at Spring Hill Elementary in Jeffersonville, and she’s had to make many adjustments to her classroom this school year.
Students will have their own sets of school supplies instead of sharing with others, and desks are all facing the front of the classroom. Kids will be encouraged to greet each other in safer ways such as elbow bumps instead of hugs.
“The teachers have been here tirelessly working on our own time — we’ve all been giving time to try and get things ready for the kids to come, and we’re so excited,” Leavell-Marshall said.
Lindsey McDonald is the mother of a first-grader and fifth-grader in Greater Clark — one is going to Pleasant Ridge, and the other is attending Jonathan Jennings Elementary School. They are both attending virtual school.
“I chose virtual mostly for the safety of our whole family, mostly because things are still so unknown, and cases are up and then they’re down and then they’re up again, so just for the safety of all of us as a family,” she said. “We have elderly grandparents that we try to keep safe, and we have a [grandfather] that is getting ready to have major surgery.”
McDonald said she feels more confident in the virtual option as she learns more information, but she was worried until the past couple of days.
“More info started flowing and coming out, and I actually feel pretty good about it now — I think it’s going to be great,” she said. “The teachers actually seem to be very prepared. They seem to know now more what they’re doing. I’ve gotten orientation emails and presentations from both teachers, I’ve been in contact via email with both of their teachers, and everything seems to be falling in place and very well organized, and I like that they’re going to have live face-to-face time with their teachers.”
Samantha Ridings has three kids at Greater Clark schools, including one attending virtual school at River Valley Middle School and two attending in-person at Thomas Jefferson Elementary. Her 13-year-old daughter, who is in eighth grade, has a heart defect and preferred to stay at home. Her other two kids have ADHD and sensory processing disorder, and they are in a gifted program, so the family felt it would be best for them to attend traditional school so they wouldn’t miss out on any programs.
Her younger kids are nervous to start school, but they are prepared to wear their masks, she said. For her daughter, one of the main concerns with virtual learning is keeping up with classwork in the online model.
Ridings said she is pleased with the district’s virtual plan, but she was disappointed to see that Greater Clark did not delay the start of school like other school districts. She is also concerned about the feasibility of social distancing in the classroom, and she wishes the district would have planned for a hybrid model where students alternate between in-person and virtual learning.
She is concerned to see a rise in local COVID-19 cases, she said.
“I was hoping they would go online for the first few weeks, but they haven’t, so I guess it is something we’re going to have to deal with one day at a time,” Ridings said.
Melissa Stewart Hart is the mother of five kids in Greater Clark, including students at Charlestown Middle School and Charlestown High School. They will all be attending in-person.
“It was kind of a tough choice,” she said. “I talked it over with [my kids], and told them what they would have to do, as far as masks and social distancing precautions. They seem to be OK with it, and they agreed and understand what needs to be done. They just sort of want to get back into the swing of things and be around their friends.”
Hart said she feels confident in Greater Clark’s reopening plan, including protocols for social distancing and sanitation.
It’s going to be a lot on the teachers, and it will be a lot on the children as well,” she said. “It’s something everyone has to work together on. I think Greater Clark has done the best they can to keep the children safe, and I feel pretty confident in sending them back.”
Donna Reed is the mother of two students, Sophie and Jackson, at Riverside Elementary in Jeffersonville, and it wasn’t an easy decision for her family to decide what path to take this school year. Both kids will be attending school in-person, but she said she went “back and forth mentally” as she was considering whether to send them to virtual or traditional school.
Her kids are in advanced programs at school, and she was concerned they would not be able to receive the same level of education if they learned from home, she said.
“I think for all parents there’s been a little bit of confusion and a whole lot of scary,” she said. “I know the schools are doing the best they can with the information they have as quickly as they can. I think that an imperfect situation will always have an imperfect solution, but this solution makes sense, and I’m happy they came up with a solution early and gave parents options.”
Reed’s kids miss their friends and teachers, and they are excited to get back to school, she said.
I’ve been honest with them about what’s going on in the world, and it’s helped with fears a bit to know why [safety procedures] are going to be happening,” she said. “They’ve been wearing masks the entire time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.