CLARK COUNTY — Throughout the school year, local students have learned about STEM topics in a creative format involving art and performance.
Elementary students from Greater Clark County Schools' high-ability programs will perform next week at the Kentucky Science Center in Louisville. The performances feature an historical interpretation of an inventor, scientist, or engineer.
The performances will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, and the student performances will be scored by a panel of judges from the Kentucky Science Center, Frazier History Museum, Kentucky Shakespeare and First Savings Bank.
The Kentucky Science Center performances will be the conclusion of a year-long program focused on STEAM, or science, technology, engineering, art and math. The program was focused on the theme “The Big Idea,” and it was supported with a $5,000 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission.
Through the program, students learned about the life and work of Thomas Edison, and for their research project, they chose a figure to study and portray in their performances.
Elementary students from each school were selected by judges to represent their school at the Kentucky Science Center, and they will be portraying scientists, engineers and inventors such as Edison, Nikola Tesla, Marie Curie, Hedy Lamarr, Mary Jackson, Leonardo da Vinci and Orville Wright.
Susan Stewart, Greater Clark’s advanced program coordinator, said the district would not be able to do this kind of programming without the grant from the Indiana Arts Commission.
“We learned over the years that kids, that everyone loves art, so we definitely try to make all our programming STEAM-based where we integrate science, technology, engineering, math and also art,” she said. "The Indiana Arts Commission has just been critical for us on this particular project.”
The grant allowed Greater Clark to bring in outside professionals. Hank Fincken, an Indianapolis-based actor and playwright, came in to perform as Thomas Edison, and Tony Dingman, a Louisville-based playwright and historical interpreter, led workshops on writing and public presentation.
“We know with all kids but with high-ability kids in particular they really respond to dealing directly with people who are professionals in fields they may be interested in going into,” Stewart said.
Miah Michelson, executive director of the Indiana Arts Commission, said the program is an “innovative way to engage people with science."
“We find that when we see communities bring arts into other kinds of areas, great things happen,” she said. “Research shows that if you make science come alive, the more it resonates with people. People connect with it, students connect with it, and performance is a way to make the story come to life in a way that just reading off a page just can’t do.”
The students conducted “extensive research” for the program, including reading several books about the figures they researched, and they participated in hands-on activities such as electrical circuit kits and snap circuits, Stewart said.
The creative aspect of the program is not only meant to make it more engaging for students, Stewart said, but it also teaches them presentation skills. It involves memorization, which can help students with “higher-level thinking.”
At Riverside Elementary in Jeffersonville, fifth-grade students Max Semones and Elijah Hatfield will represent the school’s high-ability program. Their performance is a debate between Edison and Tesla titled “The Current Wars.”
Semones, who portrays Tesla, said before they started the project, he had already been researching Edison and Tesla, since he has an interest in electrical engineering. He and Hatfield worked together to create their presentation based on their study of the two figures.
“The thing that I enjoyed the most was definitely doing the writing, since we would just get our Chromebooks out during recess and work on our play,” he said.
Hatfield, who portrays Edison, said the class “worked together and helped each other,” and he particularly enjoying acting in the play.
Stewart, who teaches the high-ability students at Riverside, was impressed with all of the students’ performances in the Riverside program, saying any of them could have represented the school. The class was excited for Semones and Hatfield to be selected.
“Every kid in here was like their own personal cheering section, and I think that speaks volumes,” she said.
Ada Morrill, a fourth-grade student at Riverside, said one of her favorite things about the play project was “it brought a lot of us closer together.”
“Whenever someone needed something, like if I ever needed help with a prop or something, there was always someone willing to help,” she said.
In addition to their presentations, the students will be able to visit exhibits at the Kentucky Science Center, participate in an “energy in motion” class and watch an IMAX film focused on engineering.
Amy Parish, communications manager for the Kentucky Science Center, said she is looking forward to seeing the students’ portrayal of various scientists and engineers.
“I’m always fascinated to see the the choices students make when it comes to who they choose to present on and what scientists and inventors kind of fire their imaginations,” she said.
Parish said she believes “very strongly” in STEAM education, saying people often forget how intertwined art and science are, noting “ one can’t blow glass unless you know about science and you can’t paint a painting unless you know about paint and how when it dries it changes color.”
“Science and art ties have always been there,” Parish said. “I feel like leaning into it gives students so much more than either science or art can do on their own.”
