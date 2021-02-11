CLARK COUNTY — The pandemic has taken its toll on local students as they struggle with mental health and face dramatic changes to their daily lives, and providing support has become more important than ever.
At a local school district, mental health services are expanding as the need continues to grow.
Greater Clark County Schools recently received a $35,000 Samtec Cares grant that will help increase counseling and therapy options for students.
Kim Hartlage, assistant superintendent at Greater Clark, said the grant will help Greater Clark offer more services to students at no cost during school hours.
Last year, the district was able to place staff from Centerstone, a behavioral health service, in schools using federal funding and donations. It allowed master-level therapists and family support specialists to be placed in the district’s elementary schools, and the program has continued to grow over the past year.
Hartlage said the district has seen an increased level of needs because of the pandemic, and the district was able to expand staffing for mental health services to all of the middle school and high schools.
The Samtec Cares grant will allow the district to expand the number of hours of mental health services available for students, including those who require more intense therapy, Hartlage said.
“We really have worked with [schools] to provide tools and interventions to help students be able to cope with situations adding stress to their lives,” she said. That can be a variety of things — it can be they had to move from their residence due to a parent’s loss of employment or the loss of loved ones.”
At the end of the past semester, they were serving more than 380 students, Hartlage said.
Tara Spiehs has worked for six years as a counselor at Parkview Middle School in Jeffersonville. It is huge deal for students to have therapists from Centerstone in the school buildings, she said.
It also helps parents who otherwise would have struggled to get students to appointments during the school day, she said, and it helps the counselors working in the schools.
“Kids needing more consistency in therapy sessions have someone available for them,” Spiehs said. “Sometimes counselors do not have the ability to meet a person on a regular basis to handle the needs and discuss those needs. [The Centerstone staff] have also just been so beneficial for us as counselors, since we can work alongside the therapists.”
In addition to typical emotional struggles and self-esteem issues kids might be facing, Spiehs said she has seen mental health issues exacerbated by the pandemic. Depression and anxiety are among the issues students are facing.
Some students have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and the lack of consistency caused by the pandemic and virtual learning is another stressor, she said.
Attending school in-person during a pandemic can also put a lot of pressure on students as they practice measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing and experience anxiety about the virus.
Spiehs is already seeing a difference with the increase of mental health services at Greater Clark. She has already seen two referrals accepted immediately instead of placing the individuals on a waiting list.
“The main thing that’s going to happen with the addition of this grant is instead of me telling people they will be put on a waiting list and we’ll get back to you, [services] will be more readily available,” she said.
Virtual therapy options are also available, so the services are accessible for those enrolled in remote learning.
“It doesn’t really matter what platform they are learning on — we make sure they get service,” Hartlage said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.