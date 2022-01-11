CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner said the school district is facing significant staffing issues related to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
From Jan. 1-7, the district had 29 positive cases and 154 individuals quarantined, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Laughner described the situation as “tumultuous” as the Omicron variant is believed to fuel the increase in cases.
“Things have definitely escalated,” he said. “The one area where we’re seeing more escalation is our staff. In the first semester, we didn’t see a lot of staff being quarantined or getting positive tests back, but we are seeing that now. So I ask that our community be aware, that our school board be aware that we’re facing impacts in regard to staffing.”
The staffing issues are particularly affecting the transportation department, which has been struggling throughout the school year with shortages.
“We’re already running a very thin margin in transportation, and if any of our drivers are quarantined or end up positive and have to be quarantined for five days, it impacts our ability to transport students, and we have to cancel one, two or three routes,” Laughner said. "We had to do that yesterday.”
Greater Clark tries to communicate changes or cancellations of routes as quickly as possible, Laughner said, but the transportation department sometimes has to call parents late the evening before as they learn of staffing issues.
He asks families to remain patient as the district faces these staffing challenges.
“We’re trying the best we can to staff every route and provide transportation for every route, but for the next two, three, four weeks as we go through this escalation of cases and quarantines, there are going to be some days where you get a late call that your kid doesn’t have transportation and you’re going to have to find a way to get them to school,” Laughner said. "We’ll communicate that out as fast as we can as soon as we know.”
Last week, students only attended two days of in-person classes. Following winter break, Greater Clark returned to in-person learning last Tuesday after a day of scheduled eLearning, and the district completed eLearning days both Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.
Greater Clark is continuing in-person classes currently, and the district continues to require masks for all students and staff.
Last Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported that Clark County has moved from the orange to red advisory level, which indicates high risk for COVID-19.
Starting Tuesday, Borden-Henryville School Corp. moved to a week of eLearning due to COVID-19, and in-person classes will resume next Tuesday. Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd told the News and Tribune Monday that the decision was based on staffing issues as the community faces high numbers of quarantines and positive cases.
