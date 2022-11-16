CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools is increasing pay for substitute teachers in the district.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Greater Clark board voted 5-0 to approve pay increases for substitute positions effective immediately. The action was an addendum to its agreement with ESS Southeast, the company that provides substitute staffing for the district.
For full-day substitute teachers, the pay is increasing from $85 per day to $100, according to April Geltmaker, general counsel for Greater Clark. Pay for permanent substitute teachers, or building-based substitutes, is going from $100 per day to $125.
Full-day substitute paraprofessional pay is going from $75 per day to $85 per day. Full-day retired teacher pay is going from $105 per day to $125.
“This is an effort to attract substitutes,” Geltmaker said. “ESS is no different than any other business out there — they are struggling to attract and retain employees, so this will make us more competitive in the market to attract substitutes.”
Greater Clark also moved to add substitutes for health assistants as part of the ESS contract and allow ESS to pay bonuses for substitutes who serve on days classified as “high need.”
The pay for substitute health assistants will be $95 per day for full-day and $47.50 for half-day.
Greater Clark Board President John Buckwalter said he is “all for” the increased pay for substitutes, saying “we’ve needed this for a long time.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board also approved the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The changes from this year’s calendar include reducing fall break to one week instead of two, and there will be a full week off during Thanksgiving instead of just three days.
The winter and spring breaks will be two weeks, and there will not be any scheduled eLearning days.
The first student day will take place July 26, and the last day of school will take place May 24.
Laughner said the district considered feedback submitted by parents and staff in a recent survey. He noted that taking off the full week of Thanksgiving will still allow two weeks of break in the fall, and he has heard from teachers and parents who disliked the pre-planned eLearning days.
