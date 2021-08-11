CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools is preparing for the first phase of its extensive 5-year facility plan, which includes major renovations and addition of classrooms.
The school board approved resolutions at its Tuesday meeting to bond for projects that are slated to begin this school year. Greater Clark is planning to pursue projects to improved facilities across the district
The first year of the 5-year plan is expected to cost a total of $33 million, but Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said these are tax-neutral projects that will not raise the $1.10 tax rate.
“We want to make sure we have a great learning environment and facilities for students and staff,” he said. “They deserve to have that. In doing that, we also want to make sure we take into consideration the property tax payer. We feel really good that we can do this work and we don’t have to raise taxes for property owners.”
The board now has to present a 1028 bond hearing for the projects, and they should be able to sell the bonds by early November. A contractor will be selected for the projects, and most projects will likely start around March or April of 2022.
Projects for the first phase include:
• The addition of classrooms (including pre-K) at Riverside Elementary School
• The addition of classrooms (including pre-K) and expansion of cafeteria/gym at Northaven Elementary School
• Construction of new tennis courts at Jeffersonville High School
• Renovations at River Valley Middle School, including the gym floor and conversion of pool space into classroom space that could be used for STEM lab
• Renovations at Charlestown Middle School, including related arts areas, bathrooms and gym floor
• Districtwide HVAC repairs and replacement
• Districtwide technology updates
• Districtwide security updates
• Districtwide paving
• New turf for Jeffersonville and Charlestown High School softball/baseball fields
• Renovations of New Washington Middle/High School athletic facilities, auditorium
• New Washington Elementary gym floor replacement
• Land purchase for future schools
The 5-year facility plan includes many major renovations and construction projects in coming years, including the replacement of multiple schools. The plan was developed following feedback from a task force of 63 community members from each area of Greater Clark.
Laughner said school officials have “done our homework on this” and he noted that facility studies conducted both in 2014 and the past year confirmed these projects are needed. The plan also considers studies that showed projected growth in enrollment and assessed value in Greater Clark.
In year two, the district is looking to begin projects to replace existing elementary schools. This includes the replacement of Jonathan Jennings Elementary in Charlestown, which involves merging Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings into a new elementary school. In Jeffersonville, the district is planning to replace Wilson Elementary School and merging Thomas Jefferson and Wilson elementary schools into a new school.
In year five, the district is planning to replace Parkview Middle School with a new school.
The district will soon move forward with one of the first phase projects. The board approved a contract Tuesday with the Motz Group to build new softball turf fields at Jeffersonville High School and Charlestown High School and a new baseball turf field at Charlestown High School.
Laughner said the company will start the work this fall on the athletic fields.
Laura Morris, principal at Northaven Elementary School, said the renovations to the gym and cafeteria and the classroom additions will help accommodate growth at the Jeffersonville school.
The student population has gone up every year, and this school year, the school has welcomed students who previously went to the former Bridgepoint Elementary School, which closed at the end of last school year.
The school has “outgrown its current footprint,” Morris said, and there are no empty classrooms. The classroom additions could help the district add another pre-school classroom.
“If a kid has the opportunity to come to Northaven, that’s exciting to us,” she said.
Laughner noted as the district bonds for these facility projects, money set aside for land purchase will make sure the district has property for future schools, including a new elementary that may be needed in the next decade or so between Jeffersonville and Charlestown as the area continues to grow.
The district is also looking at land for the new Parkview Middle School. If Greater Clark finds a new location, they want to keep it as close to downtown as possible, Laughner said. The district will commission a study to see whether to build on the current Parkview site or seek a new site.
The HVAC upgrades for the first phase will include $4 million funded by bond sales, but the district is also planning to use $8 million from the third round of federal stimulus funding to support the project.
The board also approved a general bond resolution Tuesday to take care of immediate facility needs in the district, which will cost about $4 million. Perfection Group, the district’s new facilities management company, found the need for emergency repairs related to water lines, sewer lines, ADA compliance, HVAC and freezers in various facilities throughout the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.