JEFFERSONVILLE — Greater Clark County Schools is considering the next steps after the Jeffersonville City Council rejected a rezoning request for a new middle school.
The district intended to construct a new school at 3616-3618 Utica Sellersburg Road to replace Parkview Middle School in Jeffersonville, but the zoning change for the property was denied by the city council earlier this month.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the administration was “very disappointed” in the council’s decision, but the district is now considering other properties in Jeffersonville for the project.
“We’ve moved on,” he said. “We’ve already started looking and have a couple other sites we’re already looking into and talking to people on. We’re going to move fast.”
In the next few weeks, Laughner hopes to make progress with negotiations for the other sites that have been identified, he said. The district is aiming to use a site that is centrally located within the school district, so Greater Clark “can plan for the growth on the north but also make sure we meet the needs of the people who live downtown and have kids.”
City council members who voted against the rezoning felt the school would not be the best use of the property on Utica Sellersburg Road, the News and Tribune previously reported. The land is approved for residential use, and the need for housing in the area was among the concerns identified by the council.
Laughner emphasizes that the current Parkview site is not being considered as a viable option for building the new school. The 11.5-acre site is too small and landlocked, and it has traffic issues, he said.
“Parkview’s site today is one of our toughest schools in terms of arrival and dismissal just because of where it’s situated, and there’s not enough land to stage cars and have different entrances,” Laughner said.
The Utica Sellersburg site, about five miles away from Parkview Middle School, would have been an “excellent site” for a new school and would have been a central location for Greater Clark, he said.
“It’s 26 acres that’s basically a blank canvas,” Laughner said. “It’s really disappointing. We put a lot of work into that.”
Parkview Middle School, located on Brigman Avenue, was built in 1961, and facility studies completed for Greater Clark identified the building as being in need of replacement.
The building of the new middle school is in year four of Greater Clark’s 5-year facility plan, and the construction is scheduled to begin in 2024 or 2025, with completion estimated for 2027.
“That’s a few years away, but we want to make sure we find the land now so we can start on the design,” Laughner said. “It’s a year, year-and-a-half process just to design it, bid it out, figure out what the cost is going to be and know what we need to bond for to built it.”
“It’s not something that can be done real quick, so that’s why we’re looking for the property now so we make sure we know what the site looks like, what does the school look like on that site and what is the cost going to be,” he said.
Greater Clark is also planning the building of two new elementary schools for year two of the facility plan. The district aims to begin construction in 2023 and open the schools by the 2024-25 school year.
This includes merging Wilson and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools into a new school at the Wilson site in Jeffersonville and the merging of Jonathan Jennings and Pleasant Ridge elementary schools into a new school at the Jonathan Jennings site in Charlestown.
YEAR ONE FACILITY PROJECTS
At Tuesday’s Greater Clark board meeting, Jamie Lake of J. Lake Architecture & Design and Brice Johnson of CORE Construction provided an update on six projects in year one of the district’s facility plan.
The projects include additions and renovations to Northaven and Riverside elementary schools, facility improvements to River Valley Middle School and Charlestown Middle School, a new tennis complex at Jeffersonville High School and outdoor athletic facility improvements at New Washington Middle/High School.
Greater Clark went out to bid for the Jeffersonville tennis complex in early June, and the first phase is under construction. The facility should be finished in time for the spring tennis season in 2023.
The Riverside project will be bid out by the beginning of August, and construction should start in mid-August. The project could be finished by mid-spring, and it will be ready for the 2023-2024 school year.
Northaven Elementary will be bid out in the fall, and the project could go through the summer. It should be complete by the following school year.
The New Washington project is under design, and it will be bid out in the fall or winter. Construction should go through spring of 2023.
The River Valley Middle School and Charlestown Middle School projects are under design and expected to go out to bid in the spring of 2023. The renovations could potentially go through the end of 2023.
The River Valley renovations will include the transformation of the middle school's old pool area into office space and STEM classrooms.
In terms of the extensive athletic facility improvements at New Washington, Laughner notes that the district has “done a lot of work” at Charlestown High School and Jeffersonville High School to renovate baseball and softball fields, and “we want to make sure New Washington has nice facilities out there too.”
The New Washington improvements will include upgrades to softball and baseball facilities and new tennis courts.
Laughner said the ongoing construction of new classrooms at Utica Elementary and the upcoming facility projects at Riverside and Northaven elementary schools will provide 17 new elementary classrooms in the Jeffersonville area by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
The additions will allow Greater Clark to increase PreK enrollment from 400 to 500 students, he said.
“It also allows for any kind of growth that we could get in the Riverside, Northaven or Utica area,” Laughner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.