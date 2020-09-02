CLARK COUNTY — About $15 million in construction projects are ongoing at facilities across Greater Clark County Schools, and the district is looking ahead to the next phase of the its strategic plan.
School facility improvements and additions were among the items addressed Tuesday evening at a Greater Clark work session. School officials provided updates on the projects underway and those ahead.
The district is in the first year of its five-year strategic plan, which includes a number of major upgrades to athletic facilities. Ongoing projects include the construction of a new football complex at Jeffersonville High School, a new gym floor at Bridgepoint Elementary School, a new basketball court/bleachers in New Washington Middle/High School, a new pool at Charlestown Middle School and a new football complex and tennis facility at Charlestown High School.
Other projects include the construction of a new transportation center and bus depot in Jeffersonville, which will be built later this year.
Energy Systems Group (ESG) presented a proposal for a variety of district-wide improvements meant to save money on utility costs. A contract with ESG is likely to be presented to the board for approval in October.
According to Chad Schenck, projects and safety director at Greater Clark, the district is facing a loss of $4.9 million in property tax caps, and school officials aim to find operational savings from utility costs. Greater Clark spends more than $10 million a year in utility costs, he said.
The project would include districtwide LED lighting, indoor air quality improvements, safety/code improvements, water conservation, electrical transformer replacements and solar thermal heating.
The proposed plan would be an investment of more than $9 million, and the projects would be financed through a 15-year bond at a rate of 1.50%.
Under ESG’s proposal, there would be an estimated annual payment of $677,177 and an average annual operational fund savings of $701,800. In the first year, there would be annual operation fund savings of $523,833, and in year 15, there would be annual operational fund savings of $913,146.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the district plans to keep the tax rate at $1.10 as it pursues these projects.
“All along we’ve made the proposal that we would try to stay at the $1.10 tax rate,” Laughner said. “Yes, this is a big spend, but because our assessed value has gone up within the district, we would be able to do this and not go above that $1.10 tax rate. We feel pretty confident in that.”
In addition to the changes included in ESG’s proposal, the district will focus on expansion of classroom space in elementary classrooms and more athletic facility improvements for the second year of its strategic plan, according to Schenck. One of the projects will include expanding Utica Elementary in Jeffersonville.
“We feel like we’re promoting the best possible facilities and the best possible schools,” he said. “We certainly want to know what staff members and students and families need and what they deserve, and we’re taking steps to provide that to them not just with the current projects, but in the next round and next phase of projects and into the future.”
