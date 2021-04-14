CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools has approved a contract with a company for the outsourcing of custodial and maintenance services.
The board voted unanimously to approve the contract with Louisville-based Perfection Group at its Tuesday meeting.
The $6.7 million contract extends from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2024 and is renewable annually after the third year.
The outsourcing of custodial and maintenance services is part of the district’s cost-reduction plan, which aims to cut about $5.5 million from the budget.
The Greater Clark board had already voted at its March meeting to approve a partnership with Perfection Group.
The partnership with Perfection Group includes guaranteed annual cost savings of $320,433, as well as plans for future cost-savings measures.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said at Tuesday’s meeting he is looking forward to the district’s partnership with Perfection Group.
“I think it will be a positive partnership, and we’ve already had a lot of positive things come from it, so I’m looking forward to that,” he said.
An executive summary from Perfection Group said that it's in the company’s "best interest and the community’s best interest for us to retain as many qualified employees as possible” at Greater Clark.
The summary also said the company plans to provide training, proper pay and opportunities for growth to employees.
John Buckwalter, Greater Clark board president, said at Tuesday’s meeting he is pleased that “everyone’s had an opportunity to continue their employment at their rate and even better.
“We have a lot of really good employees who I know are going to make that transition really well, and I just think it really needs to be said and emphasized that Perfection has gone above and beyond to keep our people,” he said
