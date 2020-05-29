CLARK COUNTY — The food service provider Aramark will take over all of Greater Clark's district's food services next school year, a move that will cut costs for the district.
During a virtual emergency meeting, the Greater Clark County Schools board voted 6-1 to approve a bid from Aramark, with board member Milt Clayton voting against the bid. The company has been providing food services to the district while cafeteria staff still were employed by Greater Clark, but staff will be now employed by Aramark.
The district's food service staff is guaranteed to keep its jobs and seniority under Aramark, and employees just have to fill out an application and take a drug test, according to board member Teresa Bottorff-Perkins.
"That's one of the issues that we're very careful about — if they're going to take over the employees, we're going to make sure none of them are hurt in any way and that it's actually a positive thing for them. We're making sure they all have jobs."
The only employees who would not immediately be hired by Aramark include nine employees within two years of retirement who are vested in the district's retirement plan —they will remain employed by Greater Clark until they are eligible for retirement, at which point they would switch to Aramark.
The move will save the district about $800,000 a year, and the administrative fee to manage the program will be 14 cents per meal. Last year, the fee was 15 cents per meal.
At Tuesday's board meeting, the board tabled a motion to approve a bid for food services to allow for further discussion. The board also considered a bid from the company Chartwells.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner, other members of administration, school board members and Aramark representatives met Thursday morning with food service employees to address their concerns about the switch to Aramark.
One of the concerns was whether cafeteria staff would lose paid leave days they accrued while employed by Greater Clark. While the days will not transfer to Aramark, the district has decided pay staff for those leave days, according to Laughner.
"They shouldn't just lose those days," he said.
There have also been concerns about employees under Greater Clark's insurance losing access to the district's health clinic, but the district will pay for them to continue to use the clinic until Dec. 31 so they don't have to restart a deductible, according to Laughner.
"It will allow them to transition to Aramark's health plan and new insurance, and it gives them time," he said. "It's not going to be a rush and a hardship on them."
Laughner said Aramark emphasized that all employees will be rehired at the same rate, and they likely will receive raises every January.
Aramark will have more choices for insurance at different cost levels, according to Bottorff-Perkins.
