CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools is considering plans to cut nearly $6 million from the 2021 budget, which could include the closing of two Jeffersonville schools.
A slideshow with the district’s proposal for budget cuts was published online this week in the board agenda for a Thursday work session, where the administration will further discuss the cost reduction plan.
According to the slideshow, the district’s goal is cut a minimum of $3 million in the education fund and a minimum of $2.5 million from the operations fund.
The plan for education fund reductions includes the closing of Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter in Jeffersonville and changes to special area staffing for art, music, PE and media/tech.
For cuts to the operations fund, the district is considering reducing 12 bus routes and making adjustments to some special education routes and outsourcing custodial/maintenance services, according to the slideshow.
The slideshow says Greater Clark has "been in deficit spending for the past several years, which has depleted the district’s cash balances and rainy day fund."
The cost reduction plan would move the district out of deficit spending and allow the district to form a cash balance of 8% to 10% in each fund.
“These reductions are proposed without sacrificing the level of support for staff and students as well as maintaining optimal educational programming for our students,” the slideshow reads.
The implementation of these cost reductions would begin July 1 of this year. The administration will ask for the board’s approval of the plan at the Jan. 26 board meeting.
The Greater Clark board is convening at 6 p.m. tonight for a regular board meeting followed by a board of finance meeting. In a letter sent to parents and staff last week, Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the administration is having internal meetings with staff who would be directly affected by these budget cuts.
Laughner said in the letter that Thursday’s work session will only be informational, and there will be no action items. He said the administration does not plan to comment until after Jan. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.