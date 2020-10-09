CHARLESTOWN — A mother is standing by allegations that her daughter faced discrimination at Charlestown High School after the district stated there was “no indication of wrongdoing” by any staff member.
Last week, Greater Clark County Schools opened an internal investigation into allegations made by parent Melissa Hart, who says that her 17-year-old daughter encountered “discrimination and bullying at the hands of a teacher and an administrator” at Charlestown High School due to her sexual orientation.
In a Friday news release, Greater Clark said the district conducted numerous interviews with the individuals involved in the allegations and stated that they were “not able to substantiate” the allegations.
“Through our investigation, we confirmed all proper protocols were followed,” Greater Clark said in the news release.
Hart submitted last week a formal complaint and a letter of intent to sue to Greater Clark administration. She still plans to move forward with the lawsuit if the alleged discrimination isn’t addressed, she said.
Hart’s letter of intent to sue says that she is seeking the firing of three Greater Clark employees, unspecified monetary damages for pain and suffering, and a public apology. Hart said Friday that her daughter has not provided a statement to the district, so she is “not sure how they completed an investigation.”
Hart criticized the district’s internal investigation, saying she would have felt more comfortable with an outside party investigating the allegations.
Hart detailed the allegations of discrimination in a story published last week in the News and Tribune. She claims that her daughter, who identifies as lesbian, has faced “targeting” and inappropriate remarks regarding her sexual orientation from a Charlestown High School teacher and school officials.
According to the district’s news release, Greater Clark is not providing further details regarding the investigation, since the allegations involve a minor. The release says the district is “committed to maintaining safe and healthy learning environments for all students and staff.”
“These allegations have provided us with the opportunity to have conversations with our staff members, reminding them about our serious stand on equity and their previous anti-discrimination training, which all employees are required to complete,” Greater Clark said in the news release. “We enjoy being a place that is open to all, no matter the person’s beliefs, race, sex (including transgender status, sexual orientation, and gender identity), national origin, or color.”
Hart said she has not yet hired an attorney, but she is planning to soon obtain legal services.
