CHARLESTOWN — Greater Clark County Schools says the district was “not able to substantiate” reports of alleged discrimination made by a parent of a Charlestown High School student.
Last week, the district opened an investigation into allegations made by parent Melissa Hart, who alleges that her 17-year-old daughter encountered “discrimination and bullying at the hands of a teacher and an administrator” at Charlestown High School, and last Friday, she submitted a letter of intent to sue to Greater Clark administration.
In a Friday news release, Greater Clark said the district conducted numerous interviews with the individuals involved in the allegations.
“Through our investigation, we confirmed all proper protocols were followed,” the news release states. "There is no indication of wrongdoing by any Greater Clark staff member.”
According to the release, Greater Clark is not providing further details, since the allegations involved a minor. The release says the district is "committed to maintaining safe and healthy learning environments for all students and staff.”
"These allegations have provided us with the opportunity to have conversations with our staff members, reminding them about our serious stand on equity and their previous anti discrimination training, which all employees are required to complete,” the news release says. "We enjoy being a place that is open to all, no matter the person’s beliefs, race, sex (including transgender status, sexual orientation, and gender identity), national origin, or color."
This story will be updated.
