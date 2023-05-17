JEFFERSONVILLE — Teresa Bottorff Perkins and Katie Hutchinson, school board members for the Greater Clark County Schools, have been recognized by the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA) for demonstrating an outstanding commitment to student success and good governance.
ISBA’s Exemplary Governance Awards (EGA) program annually honors school board members who engage in professional learning and development in their role as school governance leaders for public education.
This year, 197 school board members are receiving awards from the Indiana School Boards Association. All of the honorees will be formally recognized during ISBA’s Spring Regional Meetings taking place across the state of Indiana during the month of May.
“School boards perform a vital public service by acting on behalf of the state and the community as the local policy-making body for the schools,” said ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin. “It is important for school board members to actively participate in continuing education to perform their duties effectively.”
The EGA honorees this year include 82 Commendable Awards (Level 1), 60 Advanced Awards (Level 2), 32 Distinguished Awards (Level 3), and 23 Exemplary Awards (Level 4).
“These individuals are leading the way as models of school board service in Indiana,” said ISBA President Tom Simpson. “On behalf of ISBA, I commend this exceptional group of school board members for their impressive achievements.”
In addition to the individual accolades, a total of 106 school boards have earned EGA recognition.
The board-level awards are based on the collective EGA status of individual board members and the completion of certain additional criteria, such as a retreat with an outside facilitator and the completion of a self-assessment.
ISBA provides a full range of professional learning opportunities to help board members govern effectively. At dozens of events throughout the year, ISBA informs and educates board members about best practices, legislative issues, policy development, school law, and more.
For more information about ISBA’s EGA program requirements and to see the full list of individual and board award recipients, go to https://www.isba-ind.org/ega-awards.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.