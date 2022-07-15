JEFFERSONVILLE — Greater Clark officials believe they have the right site for a new middle school, but the Jeffersonville City Council must first approve a zoning change for the property.
Though the project has progressed through other stages of the process, the council could be a roadblock Monday night. City and school officials said Friday there are indications a majority of the council won’t support the request.
“I’m quite shocked that the city council isn’t supporting this zoning change,” said Greater Clark Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner on Friday.
“We’re trying to make a huge investment in the city, and not just the city but for the students that reside in the city of Jeffersonville.”
The district plans to replace Parkview Middle School with a new construction project at 3616-3618 Utica Sellersburg Road. A preliminary timeline would see construction starting in late 2024 or early 2025, with the new middle school possibly opening in 2027.
The proposed site would be about five miles from the Parkview property. Laughner said school officials considered building on the Parkview site, but the size of the 11.5-acre property isn’t big enough for future growth. He added that architects have advised it would be “impossible” to build a new middle school on that property while continuing classes at Parkview.
Land options are limited along 10th Street and Eighth Street, and the Utica Sellersburg site gives Greater Clark the space it needs while also being located closer to areas that are experiencing the most residential growth, Laughner said.
“When you look at the city’s growth and also our demographic study in terms of where student enrollment is going to happen for Greater Clark, it’s going to be further out in Jeffersonville,” he said.
The request to rezone the property from Single Family Residential to Institutional received a favorable recommendation last month from the Jeffersonville Plan Commission.
But Laughner and two city officials told the News and Tribune on Friday that a majority of council members have expressed disapproval with the location and will likely vote against the zoning request Monday.
Multiple council members either declined to comment or didn’t respond to messages Friday from the News and Tribune seeking comment on the issue. Councilman Bill Burns, who is also on the plan commission, did respond, and said while he supported the favorable recommendation, he would like to see a more detailed presentation from school system officials Monday.
Burns has concerns about infrastructure near the site and the additional traffic adding a school there could cause.
“I don’t disagree that we need a new school. I’m a little on the fence about the location,” Burns said.
In a staff report presented to the plan commission and the city council, planners suggest the middle school would provide a buffer between housing areas and commercial developments in Bridgepoint Commons.
“While the proposed request does not completely align with the Comprehensive Plan’s Future Land Use Map and Suburban Neighborhoods Planning District, the construction of a community facility such as this, could be an enhancement to the area,” planners wrote in the staff report.
Burns said if the request is turned down, the school system will likely be faced with building a new facility even further from the current location.
Traffic and lighting were among the issues discussed when the plan commission considered the request. The new middle school would have a football field and tennis courts, but Laughner said the school system doesn’t install lighting on its middle school outdoor athletic facilities.
The property has already received zoning approval for new housing, as homes could be constructed on the site if the school plan is rejected.
“We feel very strongly that Monday night at the council meeting, we’re going to present facts that show the impact of a new middle school will be less than the impact of 87 homes in terms of traffic and lighting,” Laughner said.
“Our belief is we can work with the homeowners and work with the city and remedy any concerns that homeowners have or the city has with this property, and we want to partner with the city and the homeowners and make sure we do things right.”
Addressing transportation, Laughner said Greater Clark has plans for busing students both to school and for extracurricular activities. He added the school system would partner with the city to remedy any infrastructure concerns such as improving roads or sidewalks.
The project is part of Greater Clark’s five-year facilities plan, and about 18 months ago, the middle school project was estimated to cost about $50 million. Due to inflation, Laughner said that estimate has risen to more than $60 million.
“But the key thing about that is, we will be able to do this project without raising the tax rate one penny,” he said.
The net assessed value is increasing so rapidly in Jeffersonville that Greater Clark will be able to foot the middle school project without raising taxes, Laughner continued.
It’s anticipated there would be about 800 students enrolled at the middle school when it opens. A name for the school hasn’t been determined.
Monday’s council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Room 101 at 501 Quartermaster Court.
