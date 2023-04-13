JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that the department and the Greater Clark County School Administration had partnered to investigate two isolated incidents of school threats.
As a result of the investigation, one student from each school was arrested and charged with offenses related to the school threats.
One threat was made at River Valley Middle School and the other threat was made at Parkview Middle School, Lt. Sam Moss of JPD’s Detective Division said in a news release.
The School Resource Officers and school administrators immediately filed reports that resulted in official investigations, Moss said.
Despite the fact these two threats occurred the same day, the investigation has shown there is no correlation and the two threats were made independently, Moss said.
Investigators conducted multiple interviews and searches, both at the school and homes of those arrested, and no weapons were located, the news release said.
The investigation by the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division found the threats were not credible.
“Parents, please communicate with your children about the severity of threatening school safety. We recognize no community is immune to tragedy and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office has expressed their intent to prosecute any individual who threatens the safety of a school,” the news release said.
JPD asked that anyone with information about this, contact The Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or Dispatch Center at 812-283-6633.
