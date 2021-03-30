CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools will continue offering a virtual learning option in the 2021-22 school year.
The district is providing two virtual options this school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the mySchool Online and the GCCS Virtual Academy models.
In the 2021-22 school year, the virtual academy model will be available for K-12 students as an alternative to face-to-face instruction. However, the district will be moving away from the current mySchool Online option for remote learning.
This school year, most virtual students are enrolled in mySchool Online, which was available for all grades. A small number of secondary students are enrolled in the virtual academy, which was open to grades 9-12.
Karen Wesley, director of elementary education at Greater Clark, said the district felt it was still important to offer a virtual option for the upcoming school year.
“Even with vaccines on the rise and cases going down, we know cases can still fluctuate, and there are still families who need to stay in isolation,” she said.
Wesley said the goal is to keep families in the district, even if medical vulnerabilities keep them from attending school in-person.
“We think if in another year the families come out of isolation and want back with us [in-person], we’d rather be serving them the whole time,” she said.
The virtual academy is also open to students outside the district, she said.
The distance learning model for the 2021-22 virtual academy varies depending on grade.
Students in grades K-8 will follow a regular school schedule with daily interactions with teachers, but in grades 9-12, the schedule of synchronous class participation will depend on enrollment.
Students in the virtual mySchool Online option now follow a standard school schedule with synchronous class meetings and regular virtual interactions with teachers.
In the 2020-21 virtual academy, curriculum is software-based and students work at their own pace.
In the school year ahead, Wesley said the district aims to improve the virtual learning option by increasing interaction between students and teachers, and there will be more mandatory interactions across grades K-12.
“We feel like what we offered this year was a good option, but we want to make even better options for even higher quality of education,” she said. “The variable to do that is increasing screen-to-face time with teachers so they can receive immediate feedback.”
Wesley said students will be taught by Greater Clark teachers, but they will not be guaranteed enrollment in their home/neighborhood school.
Districtwide enrollment in the virtual academy will determine teacher assignments.
One key difference in the 2021-22 virtual model is that teachers will not be responsible for teaching both in-person and traditional students within the same class period.
Instead, teachers will be dedicated to either virtual or traditional students during a particular block of time, but not both at once.
“A key difference this year is that we have a dedicated section for one mode or other — this year, we had all at the same time,” Wesley said.
Registration for both traditional and virtual instruction for 2021-22 opens 7 a.m. April 5. The deadline is June 11 for the virtual academy registration— students will be placed on a waiting list if they register after that date.
Wesley said the district was considering a virtual option even before the pandemic hit to provide more flexibility for families, but until COVID-19 hit, they never expected to offer online instruction on such a large scale.
“We don’t know what will happen in the future,” she said. “I think the virtual option is here to stay — some families have gotten used to the virtual option and may continue to want it for a long time.”
