JEFFERSONVILLE — Several years after its closure, Greater Clark County Schools is planning to demolish the vacant Corden Porter building in Jeffersonville to make way for additional parking space.
Last Monday, the Jeffersonville City Council unanimously approved Greater Clark’s petition to vacate an alley to allow for the demolition of the former school at 630 Meigs Ave.
Corden Porter opened in 1930 as part of the old Jeffersonville High School campus before serving as an alternative school for Greater Clark students, according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune.
The building closed in 2021 after the Greater Clark board approved extensive budget cuts, which also included the closing of Bridgepoint Elementary in Jeffersonville.
The Greater Clark school board voted unanimously at its Feb. 21 meeting to seek bids for the demolition project. Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the demolition will allow for “more parking and staging of cars for the elementary school.”
The former Corden Porter School is located directly behind Franklin Square Elementary near Court Avenue.
The board voted in February to seek bids for the demolition of the Greater Clark Auxiliary Services building, located on Thompson Lane near Jeffersonville High School. Laughner said the demolition will offer more parking space for the high school’s new tennis facility and planned pool facility.
Laughner said the district is still waiting on bids for the two projects, so there is no set timeline for the demolition of Corden Porter or the Auxiliary Services building. He expects the demolition to take place this summer.
