CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools is launching a new program for online learning in the 2020-21 school year.
The school district will offer the Greater Clark Virtual Academy starting in the fall. The K-12 online program, approved Tuesday by the school board, will be optional for families and will not replace either the traditional classroom or the eLearning program. Through the academy, students will be able to take all of their classes online.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the district has already been planning the Virtual Academy for about six months to help students with health issues learn from home. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it made sense to move forward with the online learning option to offer choices to families for the 2020-21 school year.
Many families have expressed concerns about kids returning to a traditional learning environment or told the district that their children are performing well in the virtual environment, according to Laughner. Students in the Virtual Academy will be enrolled as Greater Clark students, learn the district’s curriculum and stay in contact with the district’s teachers while staying at home.
The district aims to provide three options for returning to school, including traditional in-person school, a mix of in-person and eLearning or the Virtual Academy, Laughner said. Greater Clark will be sending out surveys to families to see which option they prefer, which will help determine factors like staffing of the online program.
“We want our parents to know that [for the Virtual Academy] we’re going to provide a good curriculum and follow the same pacing guides our teachers use in the regular classroom, and we want to provide students a very good education with various options,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we’re committed to making sure there is face-to-face interaction, whether it’s Zoom or other virtual [platforms]. Whoever is doing the teaching will be interacting with students in the Virtual Academy.”
The program costs $50 a student per semester, and it will be open to students outside Greater Clark, Laughner said.
“We know just from our experience, there are families out there looking for options like this for students,” he said. “We feel with a district our size and with the way we did eLearning, which was successful for us — we feel the Virtual Academy is something we can do well and provide for students whether the student is inside the district or outside.”
A hybrid of in-person classes and the Virtual Academy will be available for grades 6-12. The administration is working with the school board to determine whether Virtual Academy students would be able to enroll in sports and what that would involve, according to Laughner.
The district intends to make the online learning option a positive experience for students, and school leaders will make changes and improvements to plans as needed, he said.
“I think it just opens things up for our corporation and for students,” he said. “I think the more choices and options you can provide the parents and the student within your district, the better your district will be.”
To learn more about the Virtual Academy or to enroll, go to http://gcs.k12.in.us/virtualacademy/.
