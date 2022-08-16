JEFFERSONVILLE — An event Thursday will enable the community to ask questions about a new middle school planned for Greater Clark County Schools.
A community Q&A session will take place at 6 p.m. in the media center of Parkview Middle School at 1600 Brigman Avenue. The session will focus on the district’s plans to build a new middle school in Jeffersonville to replace Parkview in a new location.
Greater Clark is still considering plans for the middle school project. Although Parkview Middle School is near downtown Jeffersonville, the district has been considering property in the northern part of the city.
Last week, the Greater Clark school board approved a resolution allowing the superintendent to negotiate, contract and purchase property at the former Twilight Golf Course site at 5316 Indiana 62 for building a new middle school.
To build a school at the Twilight Golf Course site the property will need to be rezoned as institutional. In July, the Jeffersonville City Council denied Greater Clark’s rezoning request for a separate property on Utica Sellersburg Road, which was previously considered for the new middle school.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner previously told the News and Tribune that the current Parkview site is not being considered a feasible option for the new middle school because of issues including being too landlocked and having too little property.
The district is pursuing the replacement of Parkview with a new school because of issues with the current facility, which was built in 1961. Laughner has also cited a Greater Clark demographic study projecting increased growth in the northern part of the city and the plateauing of growth in the downtown area.
