JEFFERSONVILLE — Greater Clark County Schools has announced plans to renovate Parkview Middle School at its existing location and pursue a new K-8 school.
The district announced its decision in a Tuesday news release. This is a departure from previous plans from Greater Clark — the district was previously planning to build a new middle school in a new location to replace Parkview in Jeffersonville.
According to the release, the decision to change direction stems from feedback from the community and the City of Jeffersonville. Greater Clark is planning to allocate the rest of the funds originally intended for a new middle school to build a new school for kindergarten through eighth grade in the Salem-Noble Road area.
Parkview Middle School is located at 1600 Brigman Ave. near downtown Jeffersonville. Community members and city officials previously expressed concerns about the district’s plans for moving the middle school away from the downtown area.
In July, the Jeffersonville City Council denied Greater Clark’s request to rezone a 26-acre property on Utica-Sellersburg Road for the building of a new middle school. After the rezoning request was denied, the district was considering the purchase of the former Twilight Golf Course at Ind. 62 for a new middle school.
The district was aiming to build the middle new school in the northern part of Jeffersonville based on population growth in that area. As Greater Clark plans the new K-8 school, it will begin looking for land immediately along the Salem-Noble Road corridor.
“The plan to build a new school along the Salem-Noble corridor was always in our minds, but it was further out, maybe 10 years from now,” GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner said in the news release. “Changing up our plan with Parkview allows us the funds to move ahead with the project now.”
“This new school will help address the residential growth in that area while also giving those families in that area an additional choice when choosing a quality school for their children,” he said. “Graduates of this new school will get to choose to attend Charlestown High School or Jeffersonville High School, with transportation being provided to either school.”
Laughner has previously cited issues at Parkview such as its landlocked location and outdated facility. The school was built in 1961, and it is located on an 11-acre property.
The project to build a new middle school was projected to cost $60 million.
