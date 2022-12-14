CLARK COUNTY — Greater Clark County Schools will move forward with projects to replace Parkwood Elementary School and the Jeffersonville High School pool.
The school board voted unanimously at Tuesday's meeting to approve the projects for the coming year. Greater Clark will issue $96 million in bonds to cover the new facilities and other projects across the district, including $46 million for the new school and $35 million for the pool.
Greater Clark presented two public hearings on Monday and Tuesday before approving the funding of the future construction projects. There was a large turnout at both hearings as residents spoke in support of the new elementary school and pool.
The new Clarksville elementary school will be at 748 Spicewood Drive, the site of the current Parkwood school. The construction projects are included in the third year of Greater Clark's 5-year facility plan, which covers projects in the 2023-24 school year.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the need to replace the 54-year-old Parkwood Elementary was identified through a facility study and recommendations from a community task force.
The superintendent said the issues with the outdated building combined with future development in Clarksville make it necessary to build a new elementary school.
"There's a growing student population there because of the apartments that are being built in that area," Laughner said. "We feel like it's a building that needs to be replaced. To add on to that footprint is not feasible or cost-effective."
The current pool at Jeffersonville High School is about 50 years old, and there have not been significant renovations to the facility in that time, according to Laughner.
The Jeffersonville High School Natatorium will be a standalone building at the back of the Jeffersonville High School campus. The construction of a new pool facility will open up space inside the high school, allowing for the conversion of the old pool into a wrestling space.
Laughner emphasizes that the planned facility projects are "tax neutral," and the district's tax rate will remain $1.10 as the projects proceed.
Parkwood Elementary Principal Brandon Winebrenner was among those who spoke in favor of building a new elementary school at Monday's public hearing.
The gym and cafeteria are undersized and the classrooms are "not opening and inviting," he said.
He also notes that animals such as bats and snakes have to be removed from the school multiple times a year, and the building faces issues ranging from air quality concerns to weathered conditions.
The school is already tight on space, and increased enrollment from residential growth in the area would leave the school "scrambling" to accommodate the new students.
"The work of our teachers and staff is admirable in spite of any hurdles they face, including and especially the facility itself," Winebrenner said. "The facility is often a barrier to academic outcomes and is often a distraction from the work that really matters."
He said Parkwood students "face many barriers to success and this project would help alleviate some of them."
"Our students deserve a facility that's conducive to learning, and our staff deserves the tools the building will provide in order for them to maximize their service toward those students," Winebrenner said.
Clarksville Town Councilman Mike Mustain voiced support for the new school, referencing the development of 550 new apartments in the area.
"The need is real," he said. "The teachers, the staff need better facilities. The students will perform better, as well you know. I support this plan and will do whatever I can to see the Parkwood school built for our students and our staff."
Elizabeth Becht is one of two speech-language pathologists at Parkwood, and they serve a total of 112 students. At Monday's public hearing, she told the board that the limited space available at the school is an issue for her students, particularly if they need a quiet place to focus and learn.
"At times, students need a quiet environment to discriminate and learn new speech sounds," she said. "That can't be done — or I should say it's very challenging — when they are doing speech in the hallway or in the back of a classroom."
Becht said she would like "a new building that will adequately serve its growing community."
A large number of people expressed their support for the planned Jeffersonville High School Natatorium, including current and past members of the school's swim team.
The plans for the new facility include a 50-meter pool, expanded swimming lanes, diving wells, spectator seating, locker rooms and a lobby with concessions.
Emily Miller, a senior at Jeffersonville High School, spoke up at Tuesday's public hearing. She has been swimming at the high school's pool facility for about 10 years.
She is a member of the school's swim team, and she has worked as a lifeguard at the Jeffersonville Aquatic Center. She has taught swimming lessons at the aquatic center, but she likes the idea of creating a standalone pool facility at Jeffersonville High School that could serve the community.
"These lessons usually get filled in a matter of days due to availability of swim instructors," Miller said. "Another thing is because the Aquatic Center is only able to have three sessions in a span of two months, which leaves kids who are dying to learn how to swim...they aren't able to swim for 10 months year-round."
"But with this proposed building, they will be able to learn how to swim year-round," she said.
In addition to the projects approved at Tuesday's meeting, Greater Clark is also planning to build new elementary schools in Jeffersonville and Charlestown.
In Jeffersonville, the district will replace Wilson and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools with a new school at the Wilson site.
In Charlestown, the district will replace Pleasant Ridge and Jonathan Jennings elementary schools with a new building at the Jonathan Jennings site.
In September, the district announced plans to renovate Parkview Middle School at the existing site in Jeffersonville and pursue the building of a new K-8 school in Jeffersonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.