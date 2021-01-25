CLARK COUNTY — In recent years, the cash balances of Greater Clark County Schools have taken a dramatic downward turn.
Greater Clark Superintendent Mark Laughner said the district’s deficit spending model has caused the depletion of the district’s cash balances to a dangerous level, which has led now to an aggressive cost-savings plan to shore up Greater Clark’s cash balances.
At a work session earlier this month, Greater Clark administrators presented details for $6 million in budget cuts that would go into effect in July this year if approved by the board, which is to vote on the measure at its Tuesday, Jan. 26 meeting.
The administration proposes closing both Bridgepoint Elementary and Corden Porter in Jeffersonville, changing the staffing structure for related arts, outsourcing custodial/maintenance staff and consolidating bus routes.
The cost-reduction plan includes cutting a minimum of $3 million from the education fund and a minimum of $2.5 million from the operations fund.
YEARS OF DEFICIT SPENDING
Fiscal indicators from the state’s Distressed Unit Appeal Board (DUAB) show that Greater Clark has had deficits each year since 2015.
The Greater Clark administration now wants to reach cash balances of 8% to 10% as required by the state board. However, the district’s cash balances as a percentage of expenditures were at only 2.9% in 2019 and have become lower each year since 2016, when cash balances were at 8.9%.
“It’s just like running a home — you want to have an emergency fund, and we’re no different,” Laughner said in an interview with the News and Tribune. “We should have an emergency fund, and we didn’t.”
Laughner said maintaining cash balances of 8% to 10% would help increase the education fund from $5.2 million to $6.5 million, the operations fund from $3.5 million to $5 million and the rainy day fund from $12 million to $16 million over a period of two to three years.
He said the district’s budget issues were “inherited,” not created by the administration and current school board.
When Laughner started as superintendent about two years ago, he said he was aware of budget issues that needed to be fixed.
He said the district cut eight positions at the administrative level during his first year as superintendent in 2019, which saved about $750,000. Along with other cuts, it also helped the district reduce the deficit, which went from $3 million in 2018 to $389,388 in 2019.
Further analysis showed the severity of Greater Clark’s budget problems, Laughner said.
“One of the things that happened was we hired a new CFO, Laura Hubinger, who came in last summer,” Laughner said. “She really dug into our budget and what’s going on. She discovered our issues were worse than what I suspected and worse than I thought — where our cash balances were, and our deficit spending and rainy day fund.”
Laughner attributes issues to the effects of prior decision-making priorities, saying the district could have managed finances more efficiently in past years.
Laughner did not point to any specific expenditures in the past that contributed to the problem but said previous decisions not to implement aggressive budget cuts and the continued use of a “deficit spending model” are among the issues.
"If you go back to 2015 and look at fiscal indicators [from then on], you'll see in deficit spending to the tune of $2 million-$3 million for some years," he said.
He also says the state has not provided adequate funding for public schools.
Laughner pointed to changes made at the state level more than 10 years ago as one of the issues. In 2009, the school funding formula changed in Indiana, and the state began funding all of the costs for the general funds of districts, now the education fund.
Around the same time, the introduction of circuit breakers, or property tax caps, reduced the amount of money going into operations funds of districts, Laughner said.
Circuit breakers have caused Greater Clark to lose about $4 million in property taxes per year, which has made it difficult to implement the amount of capital projects that are needed, Hubinger said. As a result, the district has turned to bonds for major projects.
In addition, she cites a number of cost increases that have contributed to the deficit spending over the past years, including increases in salary and benefits at schools, technology needs, services for the special education population, salary and benefits for building services, utility costs and transportation.
Many districts created extensive cost-reduction plans a decade ago after those changes, Laughner said, including New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. Laughner said Greater Clark did not make those kind of budget cuts a decade ago after the changes to the state’s funding model.
Laughner said the cost-reduction plan presented by Greater Clark is similar to NAFC’s budget cuts about 10 years ago, which included the closing of several schools and other significant cuts. In comparison with Greater Clark’s 2.9% fund balance in 2019, NAFC had a 32.4% fund balance.
Hubinger said if the budget problems continue and aggressive cuts do not take place, the state board will ask for a corrective action plan and check to make sure the district is following through on the plan.
If a plan isn’t put in place to fix the issues, the state board could use its authority to control the district’s budget. However, Hubinger said the district has already notified the board that the administration is presenting a cost-reduction plan to correct its cash balance issues.
“Their protocol is to monitor all schools in the state, and Greater Clark County Schools has had a constant decline in cash balance — the rules are that deficit financing is not allowed and they do have us on their radar with a 2.9% cash balance available,” Hubinger said.
Laughner said Greater Clark intends to put the plan in motion before the state board steps in.
“Right now we’re able to control our own budget and make these decisions,” Laughner said. “If they have to come in and do it, then you lose that control. We don’t want to be involved with that. It wouldn’t be good for the district or the communities we live in.”
“We want to fix this before it even gets to that point, and that’s why we put the plan together,” he said.
Hubinger said that despite Greater Clark’s recent growth in enrollment and average daily membership, which determines state funding for the education fund and part of the operations fund, it still wouldn’t be enough to sufficiently build up cash balances, and the district has continued to spend more than it receives.
She said enrollment appears to have been a major factor in the changes in the deficit from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, the district's deficit was $4.8 million, but it decreased to $1.6 million in 2016.
In 2015, enrollment was 9,868 in the spring student count, and in 2016, enrollment increased to 10,298 as of the spring count, which likely contributed to the shrinking of the deficit, according to Hubinger.
She said the recent closures of Spring Hill and Maple elementary schools in 2020 help reduce the district's deficit spending, but the district does not know the exact financial impact yet.
Hubinger said there is a need to shift the mindset from the deficit spending model and make expenses fit within the revenues the district has in its balances.
"Every year, insurances go up, prices go up, but our revenue stream has not necessarily gone up,” Hubinger said. "We only get so much funding from the state and so much property tax, because you have property tax caps and you have to live within means trying to adjust that spending to stay within the revenue stream that you have.”
Board member Teresa Bottorff-Perkins, who has served the longest of any member now on the board, declined to speak for this story, as well as board member Janelle Fitzpatrick. Board president John Buckwalter had not responded to the News and Tribune’s request for an interview as of Monday evening.
COST REDUCTIONS
Many in the community have voiced criticism of the cost-reduction plan, including the school closures outlined in the proposals. Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore expressed his disappointment for the plan, particularly the closure of Bridgepoint Elementary.
Moore said he would like to see more discussion about alternative options for budget cuts, saying he feels there is a disproportionate focus on reductions in Jeffersonville. He made note of the recent closures of Maple and Spring Hill elementary schools.
"This will make the fourth school that Greater Clark closed in less than 15 months in Jeffersonville,” he said. "That is staggering — there are other schools in Greater Clark other than the City of Jeff. I want to know if they are looking to make cuts, how come no one asked the question of closing any schools outside the City of Jeffersonville.”
Moore also criticized recent athletic facility improvements made by Greater Clark in the past year, questioning why those projects are being funded amid deficit spending.
However, Laughner noted the recent athletic facility improvements and the building of the new Franklin Square Elementary in Jeffersonville come from the separate debt services fund, and the state does not allow districts to transfer money from debt services to education or operations funds.
Laughner said facility improvements are important for attracting people to the district and the community, emphasizing that student enrollment is the district’s main revenue stream for education expenses.
With the proposed cost reduction plan, Laughner said one option would be to eliminate teaching positions through attrition or not replacing teachers after they depart, but that’s not a route the administration wanted to take.
“I did not want to go down that road,” Laughner said. “It would have impacted classrooms and would have increased class sizes. It could potentially cause schools to get rid of elective programs.”
