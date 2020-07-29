CLARK COUNTY — With a new school year underway at Greater Clark, Superintendent Mark Laughner says the district's "No. 1 priority" is the safety of students and staff.
Wednesday was the first day of school for Greater Clark County Schools, and about 70 percent of the district's students are attending classes in-person. Laughner said about 6,800 to 7,000 students are enrolled in-person this year out of about 10,000 students in the district, with the rest participating in virtual classes.
Greater Clark is one of the first local school districts to reopen school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with New Albany-Floyd County Schools, Henryville-Borden School Corp. and Silver Creek Community School Corp. delaying their reopening dates to August 12 and Clarksville Community Schools set to return Aug. 6.
Jeffersonville High School was the only school in Greater Clark without in-person classes on Wednesday — virtual learning is taking place for the first week of classes at the high school due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the start of classes.
It was the first day of school for students in both traditional and virtual classes — the district is offering two options for virtual learning, including a mySchool Online option taught by Greater Clark teachers and a separate Virtual Academy option.
Masks are required for students in grades 3 and up, in accordance with Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask mandate. In Greater Clark, masks are strongly recommended for preschool through second grade.
On Wednesday morning, Laughner visited the new Franklin Square Elementary in Jeffersonville to help welcome students to school when they arrived. He said he is excited to get started with the school year, and he feels confident in the reopening plans put in place districtwide and at individual schools. The school-level plans include protocols for controlling student movement throughout the building during arrivals and dismissals, lunch and passing periods.
"We do feel like we have a safe plan in place for our students and staff, and we’re ready to get started," he said. "We want our students to follow the protocols we have in place as they come into schools, and also our staff, and we want to make sure they’re safe."
Franklin Square Principal Virenda Cunningham-Lester said she was excited and ready for the first day of school, and she was happy to see the students after so many months without in-person school. She previously served as the principal of Spring Hill Elementary in Jeffersonville, which closed at the end of the past school year.
"You miss them, and now you get to see them again, and see how they were doing," she said. "They're part of the Franklin Square family."
Cunningham-Lester said the school is "doing everything possible to keep children safe and healthy during the school day" as Franklin Square implements regular sanitation protocols and social distancing guidelines throughout the school day.
At Franklin Square, students will sit in assigned seats in the cafeteria or eat inside their classrooms, and special area teachers will visit individual classrooms so students remain with the same group of people throughout the day. Recess times will be staggered between classes.
Charlestown High School Principal Amy Cook said she was excited to see the faces of students on the first day. As of Wednesday morning, about 550 students were enrolled in in-person classes, about 150 enrolled in the MySchool option and only five students enrolled in the Virtual Academy.
"It's hard when we haven't seen them for so long to not go up and have a close conversation, but we're doing our best to social distance," she said. "
The entire schedule has been modified at Charlestown High School to limit the number of passing periods, Cook said. At the high school and middle school level, the district has transitioned to block scheduling with fewer classes per day so that students will be in the hallways less throughout the day.
The school's freshman hallway is one of the busiest in the school, so there are staggered release schedules, and tables have been spread out and placed in the hallway outside the cafeteria to facilitate social distancing during lunch. Cook said most students arrived with a mask, and the district only had to provide masks to a couple of students.
"I've told teachers this year that the key word is fluid," she said. "Once we see any issues, we're going to keep problem-solving and working through it once we know more and see how many kids are here."
Laughner said school bus guidelines are among the major areas of concern as school resumes. Since social distancing is difficult in such a small space, all students will be required to wear masks, and bus drivers are taking students' temperatures before they get on the bus. Bus drivers are also cleaning and disinfecting the vehicles before and after every route.
There has been a decrease of about 50% in the number of students riding the bus compared to previous years, according to Laughner.
As Alex Gouty and Sara Rodwell dropped their first grader, Vivienne, off at Franklin Square Elementary Wednesday morning, they were feeling anxious about the school year ahead. They said coming back to school amid the pandemic is "terrifying," and choosing between virtual and in-person classes was a difficult decision for them.
She said she is concerned about her daughter returning to school as COVID-19 cases rise, and they would like know more information about the district's protocols for positive COVID-19 cases in the school. She also feels that communication from the school and the school district regarding the start of the school year has been "minimal."
"There are certainly [safety] guidelines that are put out, but whether or not those will be followed as closely as they should be is a concern," she said.
However, they felt that it was important for Vivienne to be able to socialize in the school setting.
"She's an only child, so we do think that the socialization is key for her as far as being in school, even if it is distanced," Rodwell said. "She has been wearing a mask when she goes out, so we feel like she's fairly well-trained as far as that goes."
Valerie Vanwinkle dropped off her two children, Ivy and Sebastian, to their first day of school at Franklin Square Elementary. The students previously attended Maple Elementary in Jeffersonville, and the family was excited to start the school year at a brand-new school, she said.
She is concerned about whether kids will keep their masks on throughout the day, but she feels it will be a good year for the students.
"... I know that teachers and staff will make sure kids are safe, and I know that we'll have no problems," she said. "I know that they'll do everything they possibly can to keep them as safe as possible with all the precautions in place, and with the new school, it should be exciting."
Laughner said if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the district would immediately contact the Clark County Health Department, which would then begin the process for contact tracing to determine whether any additional students or staff would need to quarantine due to exposure. The district will work closely with Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, he said.
He said he "fully anticipates" that there will be COVID-19 cases within the school. The goal is to get students into the classroom — even if it is for a short period of time — so they can make connections with their teachers before possible scenarios involving eLearning.
"If we see certain issues popping up in certain schools or communities, then we’re going to act quickly," Laughner said. "There’s some concern there — I’ll be the first to say that, but I also believe that we’re ready to start, we need to get our kids in school. Dr. Yazel and the health department — they’ve supported that. And so we want to get our kids in school for as long as we can."
