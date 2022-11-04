CLARKSVILLE — Greentree Pet Center is accepting Shop with a Cop donations from now until Nov. 23.
Nearly $1,000 has been raised for the program in which kids shop for their Christmas gifts with officers in Clarksville.
“It goes to at-risk children and underprivileged children,” said worker Brittany Alford. “It goes back into our community.”
Community members get something out of it, too.
To donate to Shop with a Cop, people are asked to purchase tickets for $1. Then, the tickets are placed in a large aquarium. One customer will win this aquarium.
“You can win this 55-gallon tank with a stand-in light,” Alford said, adding customers can get six tickets for $5.
Owner Brent Poyner said the pet store has been giving back to kids in the area for the past decade.
“We done (donations) for Shop with a Cop and in spring we do it for the Crusade for Children,” Poyner said. “We have been here for 49 years on Sept. 3. Next Sept. 3 will be 50 years. Our customers have supported us, this is our way of giving back to them.”
Greentree Pet Center is at 1604 Greentree Boulevard in Clarksville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.