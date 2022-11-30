Greentree Pet Center held a raffle giving away for a 55-gallon tank, stand and light to benefit Shop with a Cop 2022. They were able to raise $1,287 in total. Bryan Dean, the winner, was very excited to pick up his prize while Tyler Jackson, President of the Clarksville FOP, and Clarksville Officer John Miller were on hand to congratulate him.
“We have been in business for 49 years and we would not have been able to do it without the help of our community and Shop with a Cop is a way for us to give back to our community,” Brent Poyner said.
