GREENVILLE — The Greenville Township Fire District Board will soon make a decision about contracting with another fire department.
The three-member board, which was formed in May, will consider contract proposals from Georgetown Township Fire Protection District, Lafayette Township Fire Protection District and New Chapel EMS at an upcoming meeting. The town is currently served by an all-volunteer department, but by 2020, it will be a combined paid and volunteer fire district.
The board will hear proposals from the three departments Aug. 26 at a public meeting, and it will vote on the contracts on Aug. 28. After the contract is decided, the fire district's 2020 budget needs to be submitted to the Floyd County Auditor's Office by Sept. 3, and it would then need to be approved by the Floyd County Council and the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF).
The 2020 budget will be minimal, since the fire district would not receive tax revenue until 2021, board chairwoman Heather Peters said. After a maximum levy is set by the DLGF, the board would then go to the Floyd County Council to set the tax rate.
"We’re in a transition process between getting from volunteer to paid fire district and getting the tax levies and budget in place," she said.
The board unanimously decided to proceed with its plans to contract with neighboring fire departments — Peters said this option should be much less expensive than the fire district hiring its own firefighters. In addition to paid firefighters, the department would still need volunteer firefighters to serve the town.
"In the end, the people of Greenville have great fire service in a fiscally responsible manner," she said. "They’re not going to be taxed to death."
Jerry Burkhart, vice chairman of the board, said the board's main goal is provide the town with better fire protection than what the Greenville Township Volunteer Fire Department is able to because of limited manpower and resources. Greenville Fire Chief Kent Monohan said there are 19 members of the volunteer fire department, but only 10 are "very active," according to previous reporting from the News and Tribune.
"These guys down here do what they can," Burkhart said. "We want to help them out and help the community out."
The staffing would likely be minimal in 2020 since the district will not immediately receive tax revenue, and until the contract with another department is decided, it is difficult to say what the board's submitted budget will look like, he said. He expects that it will be helpful to contract with departments that are already established with a command staff.
"They have a lot of knowledge — I’m not saying these guys don’t have a lot of knowledge, but it’s just operating in different way than what we’re used to down here," he said.
The volunteer fire department has also struggled to replace outdated equipment, but Burkhart said the partnership with a neighboring department could help the fire district have access to more modern equipment, including fire trucks. As a former volunteer firefighter in Greenville, he said he is familiar with the struggles to replace or add equipment.
He encourages Greenville residents to attend the board's meetings at the end of the month.
"This is their department," he said. "This is their community, and they should be involved."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.