GREENVILLE — As commuters make their way across the bridge over Richland Creek on US 150 in Greenville, they’ll see it’s been renamed to honor veterans in the area.
On Sunday, members of the Greenville Historic Preservation Commission, local legislators, and veterans got together for the commemoration of the Greenville Veterans Memorial Bridge at the American Legion Post 42 in Floyds Knobs.
Indiana state Rep. Ed Clere, R-New Albany, said the dedication wasn’t just about planting a landmark, but showing appreciation for members of the community who made the sacrifice of service.
“It’s not just about naming a bridge,” Clere said. “It’s about the fact that now, everyone who drives across this bridge will be reminded about our veterans and have an opportunity to spend a moment thinking about their service and sacrifice.”
Sue Hunt, commander of the post, said she was glad their post was chosen for the ceremony, and they’re grateful for the efforts of the commission and legislators.
“As a veterans organization, we are honored to have this bridge named for all veterans, both past and present, for giving us our freedom that we frequently take for granted,” Hunt said.
Andy Lemon, member of the historic preservation commission, said getting the legislation in place to rename the bridge was two years in the making. He said it’s part of an ongoing effort to provide names for unnamed streets in Greenville to help secure maintenance funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
He said the preservation commission looked to provide names with historical context to the area and using the names of notable residents from the past. He said though the idea was met with some resistance from residents, he thinks it’s been a positive thing for Greenville.
“We weren’t insulted by that, we took it as a challenge,” Lemon said. “So here we are today, renaming a bridge, and that’s remarkable.”
He said he thought about Ephraim Girdner, a Civil War veteran from Greenvile who was captured by the Confederate army. Lemon said Girdner was forced to sign an agreement to keep from joining the Union again, or else face execution. He marched back to New Albany four days later and enlisted with a different regiment of the Union.
He also said about 36,000 people drive through Greenville every week, and he hopes at least some of them will pause to reflect on veterans in the area when they cross the bridge.
Indiana state Rep. Karen Engleman, R-Georgetown, said she thought the timing of the dedication was appropriate because of Veterans Day on Thursday. She said the resolution to rename the bridge passed unanimously in both houses, then out of committee, and was finalized on March 8.
Former State Sen. Ron Grooms, R-Jeffersonville, said he was glad to be a part of the ceremony, along with several of his counterparts.
“There’s no greater feeling of patriotism than to participate in a veterans event,” Grooms said. “All of us on the legislature, whenever you mention attending a veterans event, the hands go up and they try to be there.”
Indiana state Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, said she comes from a family of Navy veterans and was also proud to participate.
John Bubala, finance officer for the American Legion post, said he thinks it's most likely that veterans and their families will be the ones to pay the most attention to the bridge’s new name. He said he appreciates these kinds of recognitions for veterans, but additional support for Veterans Administration funding would also be helpful for veterans.
However, he said the post was glad to participate in the ceremony, and they’re glad to see something else to honor veterans.
“When we heard about this, that’s a great thing to happen, not just for the community, but for us at the post to be asked to host this,” Bubala said.
