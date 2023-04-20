GREENVILLE - The Town of Greenville celebrated its past on Sunday with a ceremony installing the town’s marquee local historical marker.
A joint effort between the Greenville Town Council and Greenville Historic Preservation Commission (HPC), the marker is an effort to display next to the nearby Greenville Town Hall significant events, persons, and places during Greenville’s nearly 205 years as a town. On hand were representatives from the Town Council, Greenville HPC, as well as State Representative Karen Engleman and several residents.
Engleman, as well as Town Council President Greg Redden, Councilman Andy Lemon, HPC Chairman Matt Uhl, and Floyd County Republican Chairwoman Heather Peters delivered remarks about the significance of the installation. Lemon noted the noted the importance of the project for the Town Council, to combine the efforts of both telling the history of Greenville, as well as weave in several significant figures that impacted the town and went on to impact the nation overall. Lemon particularly noted his joy in highlighting early Major League Baseball Pitcher Roscoe Miller, a Greenville native.
Uhl remarked that the significance of Greenville, although perceived as “tiny” by fellow researchers and those impacted by the recent efforts of the HPC, has stood as a source of pride for the commission and the community. Uhl also highlighted the newest sign as part of a potential walking history tour within several blocks of the Town’s core. Engleman appreciated the ability of the town to celebrate who they are to help young citizens learn more about their past and what helps make their communities special. She also remarked that many similar small towns throughout the state could learn lessons from how Greenville has worked to involve the community and help tell their own stories.
As part of the ceremony, a time capsule was buried with items contributed by students of Greenville Elementary celebrating the town’s recent past, with items collected since the town’s bicentennial year of 2018. Retired former Greenville Elementary teacher and HPC member Amy Wells assisted in both the gathering of materials, as well as the burying of the time capsule.
