GREENVILLE — An two-day event in Greenville will feature food trucks and at least 30 local vendors.
Shop Local at Stone Rest takes place Saturday and Sunday at Stone Rest Event Venue, at 8757 Rufing Road.
The free event at the indoor venue will include local vendors and makers with goods ranging from woodworking to hand-crafted soaps. Food vendors will include Fistful of Tacos, Cosmo’s Craft Chicken and Cookie Dough Bliss.
The event is organized by Jacob’s Well, a local faith-based nonprofit serving disadvantaged single mothers and their children, including those who have faced domestic abuse, substance abuse or human trafficking.
The nonprofit started in Jeffersonville, but for a couple years, it has been leasing the former Stone Rest Inn, a property that previously served as both a bed & breakfast and event venue.
Jacob’s Well has continued the event venue at Stone Rest, which brings in extra funding for the nonprofit, according to Sarah Flannery, event organizer and executive director of the nonprofit.
“We have this space, and lots of local vendors have been struggling over the last year because of COVID, and a lot of events have been canceled,” Flannery said. “People are just kind of itching to get out there and do something.”
In addition to Jacob’s Well, several other local nonprofits will be represented at the event.
Sycamore Farm, a Kentucky nonprofit focused on raising awareness about human trafficking, and Out of Control Women, Inc., a nonprofit focused on helping marginalized women affected by human trafficking, will sell products to support their missions.
Flannery said she also is hoping to promote the venue, which is available for events such as wedding receptions and showers.
“So many show up and say, ‘I've lived in Greenville my whole life and I didn't even know it was here,'” she said.
Masks will not be required, but they are encouraged, Flannery said. She said the vendors will be spaced apart and markers will direct traffic flow to help with social distancing.
Flannery said she hopes the event will “lighten people’s hearts.”
“I really love people, so this last year has been really hard for me and a lot of people to have to skip events and concerns and all kinds of stuff, so it will be really nice and appealing just to see people having a good time,” she said.
The hours for Shop Local at Stone Rest are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
