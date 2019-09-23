GREENVILLE — Months after the Greenville Fire Board was first appointed, the future of the town's fire service remains uncertain.
The board is now down to just one person after the Floyd County Commissioners removed one board member and another resigned last week. Heather Peters, Jerry Burkhart and Dr. Chris Jenkins were appointed to the three-member board in May, but the commissioners will now have to start the process again. The board was created to find ways to transform Greenville's all-volunteer fire department into a fire district with paid firefighters.
Last Tuesday, the Floyd County Commissioners voted 2-1 to remove Burkhart due to a conflict of interest. Commissioners' President Billy Stewart and Shawn Carruthers voted for the removal, and John Schellenberger voted against it. On Thursday morning, Jenkins abruptly resigned from the board, leaving Peters as the only member.
At its recent meetings, the board was considering proposals to contract fire services with neighboring departments, including Georgetown Township Fire Protection District, Lafayette Township Fire Protection District and New Chapel EMS, but the members continued to face deadlock. Burkhart abstained from voting on decisions related to the contracts, since his son serves as a firefighter with Lafayette. The board has already approved a preliminary budget.
The Floyd County Commissioners are required by law to replace the two board members within 30 days, and they might appoint another two. At the last meeting, the commissioners proposed an amendment to expand from a three-member board to a five-member board. Stewart plans to bring the amendment to a second vote at the commissioners' next regular meeting Oct. 1.
He hopes the five-member board will help provide more consensus, he said, and once all the board members are appointed, he "doesn't see a reason why they couldn't have a decision by October."
Stewart said he did not know that Burkhart had a son with the Lafayette department, and he would not have considered him to be on the board if he had known. He hopes the Greenville Fire Board will form an advisory committee that could include Burkhart and other local residents.
"We removed him from the board because of the conflict of interest — nothing else," he said. "He's a great guy, he's community minded."
Schellenberger said he was "100 percent blindsided" by the commissioners' decision to remove Burkhart, and he knew nothing about it until Stewart brought it up at last week's meeting. He would have preferred the other commissioners to pursue options other than removing a member, and he has no problems with switching to a five-member board.
He said Burkhart brought the most experience to the fire board since he was a former fire chief with Greenville Volunteer Fire Department. He wants to make sure the appointed board members are properly vetted and interviewed by the commissioners, and he said he will make sure there are no conflicts with family members working for any of the three fire departments that submitted contract proposals to the Greenville Fire Board.
"I live out toward the fringe of Greenville, so I want to make sure it's done right, and the people of Greenville want to make sure that it's done right and that we get experienced, qualified people on this board," he said. "If we have to start over, let's do it right."
Carruthers said although Burkhart was well-qualified, he was concerned that he was not able to vote on the critical decisions due to the conflict of interest. He believes creating a five-member board would put Greenville on track to have adequate fire service.
"I think at this point, it is probably best that we do that so we don't come across another situation like this," he said. "I'm looking forward to expanding the board. Unfortunately, Dr. Jenkins stepped down. I'm not sure what was going on there, but he just felt the need to remove himself as well. We're kind of hitting restart on it, and I'd rather get it right than rush through something and not get a good solutions for the citizens out there."
Burkhart said he believes it was a bad decision for the commissioners to remove him from the board, and he hopes they will appoint new members who are knowledgeable about how to run a fire department.
"I don't know how I was considered to be a conflict of interest when my son is on another department and has been for seven years," he said. "And then on top of that, if they decided to put a five-member board and I abstained from voting, I still don't see how that's a conflict of interest."
Peters is feeling anxious about the situation, but she is confident the commissioners will appoint a board that "will understand the duties and responsibilities and act immediately to get fire protection in place," she said. She is in favor of contracting with a neighboring fire department instead of continuing with volunteers or forming a business plan to run its own paid department.
"I’m willing to look at any feasible option, but at this point I feel like this board’s back is going to be against the wall where either we’re going to have to continue with the volunteers, which are obviously not providing enough coverage right now to Greenville, or sloppily put together a business plan, which scares me, or contract with a service provider that has the necessary experience and skills at a fiscally responsible price," she said.
Greenville Fire Chief Kent Monohan said he is disappointed with the current status of the fire board, and he was opposed to the decision to remove Burkhart from the board. He is concerned about what this situation will mean for the future of fire protection in Greenville, particularly since the volunteer fire department's contract with the township trustee expires at the end of the year.
He would like the fire district to remain controlled and operated by the Greenville Fire Department instead of contracting out fire services with other departments. He said he suggested a five-member board before the members were first appointed, and "some of the things he foretold would happen are happening."
"The fire district was necessary for the financial well-being of the fire department," Monohan said. "All the other fire departments in the county are fire districts, and they have over $1 million budgets, and we were operating on $118,000. So we needed to become a fire district so we could improve our financial standing and stability. We did that, however, we were hoping to have a greater impact in who was selected for the board, and we weren't given any input — we weren't asked for our opinions or anything."
