GREENVILLE — A handful of residents broke ground Sunday on a project that has been in the making for months, and one they believe will serve Greenville for several years to come.
A blessings box will be installed this week outside Greenville Christian Church, just a few hundred feet away from Greenville Elementary School. Once completed, it will be stocked with food and hygiene products, free for those in the community who are in need.
“Leave what you can, and take what you need,” said Melissa Houghlin as the group discussed the purpose of the box.
Last year, Houghlin identified a gap, especially when it comes to food, for those experiencing tough times. While other Floyd County municipalities such as New Albany have at least one if not multiple blessings boxes, Greenville was without, and she decided to engage others to address the issue.
Houghlin started a Facebook group to garner interest in starting a food pantry service, and she received a lot of feedback.
Members of Greenville Christian Church including Melissa Martin showed support, and the group decided to use the church property for the box because it’s easily accessible for pedestrians and motorists.
Martin concurred with Houghlin in that while there may be other places in Floyd County where those in need can go for food or hygiene products, that doesn’t do a person in Greenville much good.
“We’re kind of like a food island,” Martin said. “If they don’t have transportation, they can’t get it.”
Blessings boxes aren’t intended to provide a pantry full of food, but rather a meal to get a person by for a day or two. They’re also meant to be stocked by residents.
“It’s up to the community to support it,” Martin said. “This is a community project. It just happens to be on the church property.”
Mindy Engle and her husband, Vernon Torres, heard about the initiative and found their own way to support the cause. Torres enjoys woodworking, and he built the large cabinet-style box for the project.
“We just wanted to do something to help,” Engle said.
From her experience as a schoolteacher, Engle said she knows there are lots of needs in every community and there’s not always a place for people to turn for help.
“If you don’t have the staples that you need and you don’t have the money to buy them, it’s very hard,” she said.
The group of volunteers met in-person for the first time Sunday at the site. The pandemic has restricted such interactions across the nation, and Martin said it’s also created additional hardships for many who were already having a difficult time.
Trent Pickerill is one of the elders at Greenview Christian Church, and he turned dirt Sunday afternoon for the base of the blessings box. The goal is to add concrete and finish the installation this week, likely by Thursday.
“We’re always glad to have the opportunity to take the church and reach out into the community,” Pickerill said.
Once the installation is completed community members can stock the shelves and those in need can pick up items. Houghlin thanked the volunteers who helped get the project going, as she said they hope it will spur more community involvement.
“It’s all about helping each other during this time of need,” Houghlin said. “I don’t want somebody going to bed hungry at night.”
The box will be near the church’s parking lot at 9610 Clark St.
