Greenville Water has lifted the boil water advisory it put in place last Friday, Audi Findley, superintendent of the Greenville Water Utility, announced late Tuesday afternoon.
The advisory, which was directed to water utility customers in the vicinity of the towns of Greenville and Galena and the surrounding area, was issued as a precautionary advisory.
For more information or to see a map of the affected area, go to www.visitgreenvillein.com or call 812-923-9821.
