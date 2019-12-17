GREENVILLE — The Greenville Water Utility is issuing a boil water advisory for a limited number of customers. The affected area extends along U.S. 150 starting at the Buck Creek intersection heading east to the intersection of U.S. 150 and Edwardsville-Galena Road. This includes Stiller Road and Smith Road. Also included are the subdivisions of Highlander Village and Cedar Point.
Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.
This boil advisory is being issued in accordance with Indiana regulations. Any time water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in a portion of a community's distribution system, a boil advisory must be issued as a precaution to protect customers in that area. This boil advisory is expected to be in effect for approximately 48 hours. Residents will be notified in the same manner once the boil advisory is lifted. For additional information contact the Greenville Water Utility offices at 812-923-9821.
