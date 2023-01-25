SOUTHERN INDIANA — When the executive director of Miss Indiana Volunteer thinks of the newly crowned winner Stevie Griffin, one memory sticks out above all.
Griffin won this year's pageant over the weekend and will compete in the national Miss Volunteer America pageant in Jackson, Tennessee in June.
"Stevie has a presence about her and commands a room, more than anything she's approachable, someone who's willing to get down on her knees if she needs to to make sure she's on the level to the person she's talking to," said Executive Director Bob Jones.
Griffin was the runner-up in last year's pageant and was crowned the Indiana Sweetheart.
"When she was our Sweetheart, and they visited a senior citizen home, here she is in her dress and heels and she is down on the floor, talking to the senior citizen so she could look her in the eye, and not look down on her," Jones said. "Stevie is great, whether a person is 90 or is 9 years old. She's great with all of those, that's what a titleholder needs, someone who resonates with every age group. She's a bundle of joy, bundle of energy, you often think, 'How could she have this much energy?' She's infectious."
Griffin said she's been competing in pageants since she was 16 and the recently formed Miss Volunteer American pageant caught her eye during its first year, which was last year, because of its mission.
"I started as a teen, then I was competing in the Miss America organization and after a few years, I was ready for something new. This is the second year of Miss Volunteer America," she said. "Last year was my first year competing and I got first runner-up and I was able to go to the National Sweetheart Pageant...I also got first runner-up at (that pageant) so it was my time. I wanted to come back and try it again."
Service work and education are the main focuses of the pageant, where winners and runners-up receive scholarship money along with their titles.
Griffin and Jones said the mission of the pageant is S.E.R.V.E., which means scholarships, empowerment, responsibility, volunteerism and education.
Each participant has a social impact initiative, and for Griffin, hers is focusing on the mental, social and physical health of young girls.
She started her own nonprofit, The Diamond Bucket Project, as a teenager.
"I’ve gotten to speak with over 16,000 students across the area about the importance of mental health," Griffin said. "I struggled a lot in middle school and high school with anxiety and depression, and I really didn't ever see a young woman standing in front of me that was so vocal and vulnerable about what she was going through. Even at 16-years-old I wanted to be that figure."
Griffin also works with another group that advocates for youth to spend time away from social media and living in the moment.
"We encourage young individuals to put their phone down for periods of time and really be present with themselves and the people around them," she said.
She will be traveling across the state between now and June and sharing her platform with young people.
When she hits the stage in Tennessee this summer Griffin will partake in talent, evening gown, interview and fitness and wellness rounds of the competition.
Griffin is a vocalist and will sing during that portion of the competition.
Another one of her passions is fitness.
"I am a certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor," she said. "I am training for my first full marathon now and I have the ultimate dream to be an American Ninja Warrior."
Griffin has big dreams career-wise, too. She's studying media and journalism at IUS and her ultimate goal is to have her own talk show. She's also interested in working in broadcast news or radio and has a passion for writing.
She encourages any young women who are interested in the organization and helping their community to consider joining the Miss Indiana Volunteer organization.
"I would like everybody to know, especially when it comes to doing pageants, I know a lot of young women see this as an opportunity to became empowered and to compete," she said. "This is also a wonderful opportunity for people to win a scholarship. I have paid a majority of my school through my time competing in pageants."
