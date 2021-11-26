'Grief, anxiety' overflow into classrooms

INDIANA — In her new position as a dean at Hoosier Prairie Elementary, Amy Walker works with young children to talk about emotions and how to handle their feelings when they are sad, anxious or angry.
She meets weekly with students in grades K-2, and students learn to name and identify emotions, how to handle overwhelming feelings, develop a positive self-image and learn to improve social and emotional skills.
They look for strategies "to help remain in a good, calm, peaceful spot, which enables them to better learn and focus on instruction," said Walker, who is in her 23rd year as an educator with the Vigo County School Corp.
This is her first year as an elementary dean at Hoosier Prairie.
Among those pro-active strategies are breathing exercises and poems that can help calm them. Under supervision of a staff member, students might take breaks in which they can take a quick walk around the building; they may visit a sensory room or use a sensory path to help calm them if they are overwhelmed.
The school also has a counselor.
Walker believes students overall are happy to be back in school with their friends and enjoying the day-to-day interaction.
"I think students are aware of the pandemic and what is happening and why we have different protocols in place," Walker said. "Their resiliency is amazing in how they adjust to this change in their lives."
But the pandemic has had an impact.
"Definitely, we see some learning loss from the time they missed in school," Walker said.
Also, for the youngest students, they may lack the in-school experience to know classroom procedures and expectations. "For some of them, it's very new to them, or they've had such brief experience with it being in and out of school, they are still learning those types of things on top of their academic skills," she said.
Some of the children are used to having the one-on-one help they received when they spent more time learning at home. At school, where a teacher may have 25 students, they're having to adapt to less individual attention.
Walker also is seeing more anxiety in children. "They do seem to be nervous about things, Sometimes, reluctant to try new things," she said.
A national 'state of emergency'
Nationwide, as students have returned to school and more normal routines in the COVID-19 era, they've increasingly brought with them more behavioral and mental heath issues, experts say.
"The grief, anxiety and depression children have experienced during the pandemic is welling over into classrooms and hallways, resulting in crying and disruptive behavior in many younger kids and increased violence and bullying among adolescents," according to a November 2021 article by Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan fact tank. "For many other children, who keep their sadness and fear inside, the pressures of school have become too great."
Nationally, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts among adolescents jumped 31% in 2020, compared with 2019, according to the CDC. In February and March of this year, emergency department visits for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher among girls aged 12–17 than during the same period in 2019.
Last month, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children's Hospital Association declared a national state of emergency in children's mental health.
"As health professionals dedicated to the care of children and adolescents, we have witnessed soaring rates of mental health challenges among children, adolescents, and their families over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating the situation that existed prior to the pandemic," the groups wrote in their declaration. "Children and families across our country have experienced enormous adversity and disruption. The inequities that result from structural racism have contributed to disproportionate impacts on children from communities of color."
Personal and interpersonal skills
Allen Hill, executive director of the Indiana School Counselor Association, described some of the issues with student interactions as they return to the classroom and more normal routines. He's a counselor at an Indianapolis charter school.
Hill commented based on things he's aware of or heard anecdotally from other counselors, as opposed to any statewide data or studies.
Many kids were not closely supervised during the pandemic, whether because parents had to work from home or outside the home, he said. "A lot of my students come from one-parent households" and those parents may have had to work two jobs to make ends meet.
Some of the older students, who worked during the pandemic, may place a higher priority on working and earning money rather than school attendance. Now, "They think they can make it up later," he said.
In terms of students back in school, there have been some issues in how students interact with each other.
"We've had a few more disagreements that have turned into a little bit more of a violent nature because to a great extent, a lot of the kids said that's how we settled it when we weren't in school. So we're going to settle it that way here, too," he said.
"It is basically just working on the interpersonal and personal skills" and also addressing social/emotional needs, Hill said.
In addition, many schools don't enforce COVID precautions, which makes some students "a little apprehensive about being safe at school," he said.
He's an adjunct professor of school counseling for Indiana Wesleyan University and is aware that many schools statewide have programs for elementary children to help them deal with their emotions.
Schools address need for increased support
Similar to what is happening across the state and country, the Vigo County School Corp. is seeing an increased need for mental health/behavioral health support for children, said Megan Kirk, VCSC Project Aware coordinator.
Project AWARE is a five-year, $2.8 million federal grant aimed at helping the district better respond to the mental health needs of school children; the district is in its fourth year of the grant.
"I think we’re going to see the aftermath of this [pandemic] for many years," Kirk said.
The district works with outside agencies who provide mental/behavioral health services to children in the school setting, and those agencies are already nearing capacity. "We're happy the kids are seeking the help and are willing to participate in it," she said.
The number of abuse/neglect reports from the Department of Child Services is also higher than what would be expected in a normal year. "I wouldn't have expected it to hit this point until maybe January," she said.
Some students may need to strengthen their social skills after the disruptions of the past year, while others may be dealing with anxiety, trauma or feelings of depression. The issues affect students of all ages, elementary through high school, she said.
Counselors and other staff may work with students on conflict resolution, anger management and ways of dealing with grief. They might work with a group of elementary kids who face anxiety, whether social, testing or anxiety in general.
Some students struggle to manage their feelings and emotions.
“Some of our kids are dealing with adult emotions, but their brain development doesn’t support dealing with those emotions yet. So that is very overwhelming for them," Kirk said.
For some students, it is impacting their learning and academic performance.
The district is responding in various ways.
Through Project Aware, the district now has seven agencies [with two added this year] coming into the schools to provide mental health and behavioral health support for students.
The district also has added staff using federal ESSER dollars, including deans at some elementary schools — such as Amy Walker at Hoosier Prairie — and behavior interventionists.
Those staff members provide social skills training and serve as mentors, working one-on-one or in small groups to help children be successful at school, Kirk said.
The district provides training to those staff on such topics as conflict resolution, restorative alternatives to discipline or de-escalation if they see a child "going into a crisis situation," she said. "We really work to try to give them the tools to interact with students in those situations."
By having staff work with children on these social and behavioral skills, teachers can focus on instruction.
The district is trying to be proactive. "The more proactive we can be, the more we can set students up for success when and if they have trauma and these issues down the line," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
By making more of these resources available in a proactive way, "We are kind of de-stigmatizing people seeking help when they need it," Riley said. "Even for students who may not need these intensive services, they are watching their peers take advantage of them and I think that’s important to destigmatize it and normalize it."
Why are these issues on the increase?
Kirk believes it's a combination of things, including the effects of isolation last year combined with disrupted educational and social opportunities during the pandemic. "We had to lock down, and for some kids, to remove all or a majority of their contacts was very challenging for them."
"School was a safe space for them," Kirk said. For some students, "Home is not a warm and fuzzy place."
Other effects of the ongoing pandemic and chronic stress can include sleep issues, diminished cognitive and higher level thinking and memory issues.
"I think if there were behavioral health issues prior to the pandemic, this has certainly exacerbated some of those," whether it be depression, anxiety or trauma, she said.
With students spending more time at home the last school year, they may have witnessed more parental discord, including verbal or physical aggression. Those children themselves may have experienced some of that aggression.
Many families experienced a serious economic impact, with uncertainties at home as far as loss of job, housing or food insecurity.
VCSC officials hope the resources they've put in place will be long lasting.
"We’ve worked hard and continue to work hard to make these systems and resources a sustainable effort that will continue" even after Project AWARE ends, Kirk said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.