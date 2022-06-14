NEW ALBANY — New Albany was the first city in the area to celebrate Juneteenth and it will continue on with two celebrations this year at the Griffin Recreation Center this week.
The center has recognized Juneteenth for the last nine years. This year will mark the eighth celebration the center has hosted for the holiday, with a pause in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“The main purpose of our coming together is just to remind people that everybody deserves to be treated equally and with respect. That’s the whole idea of Juneteenth, and we want to keep that message going throughout the year,” said Kathy Wilkerson, recreation director with New Albany Parks and Recreation.
Years ago, Wilkerson said the center reached out to surrounding cities to see if anyone else was hosting a Juneteenth celebration. She found that the closest place with a celebration was in Indianapolis, inspiring the center to start its own in New Albany.
“We started out with basically wanting to do something in New Albany to make it known. …My feeling on it is when you celebrate a holiday you need to understand what’s being celebrated,” Wilkerson said.
There will be a workshop for children on Friday to teach them about the history of the holiday along with how to respect one another through an interactive game.
“We’re going to be playing some games in the gym…and all these games are dealing with respect for one another. We’re doing games about equality, a lot of things you can do to make it really fun for the kids,” Wilkerson said.
Along with the games and a short film about what Juneteenth is, there will also be an art project the kids will participate in. The kids will make a collage in a session led by Julie Schweitzer of Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery.
“We want all the kids to participate in making this collage, which we will display it at the dinner on Saturday,” Wilkerson said.
About 50 children, ages five to 12, are welcome to register for the event. Wilkerson said that a lot of children from the center are participating in the workshop but it is also open to the public.
The event starts with lunch at noon on Friday before the workshop begins at 12:30 p.m. Wilkerson said the program is expected to last about an hour and 45 minutes.
On Saturday, Griffin Recreation Center will hold a free, traditional dinner to celebrate the holiday. The dinner will start at 4 p.m., and will last about two and a half hours, Wilkerson said.
Along with a meal, guests can expect to be entertained by live music from the band Hot Coffee Breakdown and inspired by guest speaker Floyd County Judge Maria Granger.
Wilkerson emphasized that everyone is welcome to register and attend the event. She said about 200 guests typically attend historical events at the center.
“It’s a wonderful occasion for people to get together to meet new people and just to learn what Juneteenth is all about,” she said.
In the past, the Griffin Recreation Center has hosted events like a musical, concerts, and a group of artists for its Juneteenth celebration.
“We normally have a meal because that’s part of Juneteenth. That’s a tradition. People came together and they had festivals and they would bring food from the garden, and they would eat. So we’re going to be talking about some of the things that people ate,” Wilkerson said.
“We can spread the history in lots of ways at these events and let people know what it was all about.”
Those interested in either of the events can register by calling the Griffin Recreation Center office at 812-948-5361 until noon Thursday.
The center is at 1140 Griffin St. and has recently undergone a remodeling with the help of the City of New Albany. Wilkerson said they want to show off the building with its new renovations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.