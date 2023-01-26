NEW ALBANY — A majority of Republican precinct committee members eligible to vote in the November New Albany City Council at-large races selected Stefanie Griffith on Thursday night to replace Al Knable for the remainder of the 2023 term.
Knable, who held one of three at-large positions on the council, was elected last November as a Floyd County Commissioner and began his four-year term on Jan. 1.
“I am excited to see Stefanie caucused in to fill the incredibly large shoes left by Dr. Knable,” said Heather Archibald-Peters, chair of the Floyd County Republican Party. “I have no doubt that Stefanie will bring no nonsense conservative values to the council.”
*** THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED ***
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.