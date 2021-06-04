JEFFERSONVILLE — A force in local and Indiana government for decades, State Sen. Ron Grooms won't seek re-election next year.
The Jeffersonville Republican announced during a Friday news conference that he will step down after his third term in the Indiana Senate. He is endorsing Kevin Boehnlein as his successor.
“My tenure in the state Senate has been one of extreme joy, of pleasure to serve and of being so proud to represent Clark and Floyd counties,” Grooms said.
Representing District 46, which encompasses Floyd County and Jeffersonville Township, Grooms won his first Senate race in 2010, and followed it with two more victories in 2014 and 2018.
But Grooms' political career dates back to 1974, when he unsuccessfully ran for Clark County Council. The next year, he lost his bid to become a Jeffersonville City Councilman.
Grooms joked that perhaps he should have shied away from future political runs following those back-to-back losses, but he came back in 1983 and won the Jeffersonville City Council 4th District contest. He served two consecutive terms on the council, and then came back and won again in 1999 as an at-large candidate.
Grooms served almost a decade in his second stint on the council before running for the Senate seat in 2010.
Grooms, 77, said his decision not to seek a fourth term was influenced by his belief that a younger representative is needed. He added that the state Legislature has accomplished many positive feats during his years in office, and that he felt it was time to move on and dedicate more time to other interests, including his family, travel and mentoring up-and-coming leaders.
The development and addition of bridges and highways along the Ohio River were among the major accomplishments Grooms named as achievements he's proud to have been a part of during his time in Indianapolis.
Grooms also touted the state's strong financial position, right-to-work and school choice initiatives.
“We have cut state income tax. We have cut corporate income tax. We are funding education through tuition support through state revenues, and not local tax dollars,” he said.
Grooms took office shortly after the Great Recession, and he said lawmakers worked diligently to address budget concerns and shortfalls.
The state also advanced quality-of-life initiatives such as bolstering the Indiana Arts Commission, expanding trails and supporting public parks, he said.
The achievements of the past decade haven't just helped the state, but have supported Clark County and Floyd County, Grooms note.
“We're making Southern Indiana a better place to live,” he said.
Hoosiers locally and across Indiana widely approve of the actions taken as evidenced by the GOP control of the Statehouse, including the dominance of Republicans in elected seats along the Ohio River, he added.
Several GOP elected officials from Clark and Floyd counties attended the news conference and praised Grooms for his service and leadership.
Jeffersonville City Councilman Scottie Maples said Grooms advocated for local issues. Grooms recently attempted to help the city get relief on a clerical budget error, and was always willing to listen to Jeffersonville concerns, Maples said.
“Things like that go unnoticed in the public, but it's very nice to have a representative that you can call and who will watch out for you and go to work for you,” the councilman said.
Floyd County Treasurer Steve Burks offered similar praise, addressing Grooms before the group that gathered to listen to the senator's announcement.
“Good government is made up of good people, and you have served with dignity, and I just want to say from my vantage point, being an elected official and being able to contact you and get in touch with you, you're truly a public servant and we owe you gratitude for that,” Burks said.
Floyd County Recorder Lois Endris also expressed gratitude to Grooms for his accessibility.
“Ron has always had the time for a phone call, meeting, or to greet me in the Statehouse,” she said. “He has been a friend to both the Indiana Recorders Association and also the Treasurer's Association. His ability to get things accomplished for the good of citizens has garnered him a lengthy list of accomplishments.”
Grooms announced that he will support Boehnlein, who as a kid would come with his family into the Grooms family pharmacy.
Boehnlein is a Greenville Republican who was raised in Jeffersonville and launched a financial planning business in Clarksville. He served as Chief of Staff under former New Albany Mayor Regina Overton and was appointed by former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels to the state's public employees retirement fund board, where he served as vice chair.
Grooms is a mentor who has demonstrated vision and leadership, and he will be a great ally for the Republican Party moving forward, Boehnlein said.
“We've got big shoes to fill here. Senator Grooms has done a fantastic job over the last 12 years and really over the last 30 to 35 years, so now we have the opportunity to take what he has built and what he has done in Southern Indiana and continue to grow that,” Boehnlein said.
Efficient government and infrastructure are among the big issues that Boehnlein said he would focus on if elected next year.
“There have been a lot of opportunities in the past for me to serve, and this is just another extension of that,” he said.
