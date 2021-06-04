JEFFERSONVILLE — State Sen. Ron Grooms is expected to announce Friday morning that he will not seek re-election in 2022, and will retire from public office.
The Jeffersonville Republican has served three consecutive terms in the Indiana Senate, representing District 46, which includes Jeffersonville Township and Floyd County. He's also a former Jeffersonville City Councilman.
A statement released to his supporters said Grooms wishes to spend more time with his family. Grooms is slated to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday to officially announce his decision.
This story will be updated.
