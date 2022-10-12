SOUTHERN INDIANA — A former state senator from Southern Indiana has been recognized by the governor for his work as a legislator.
Gov. Eric Holcomb awarded former State Sen. Ron Grooms with the Sagamore of the Wabash award at Wednesday’s One Southern Indiana luncheon in New Albany. The governor said the award recognizes Hoosiers who have “gone above and beyond the normal call of duty.”
The governor referred to Grooms’ role in addressing the opioid crisis, including authoring legislation to battle overprescription and abuse of controlled substances and expanding treatment for drug addiction.
“Ron has served in our legislature for the better part of the decade and was there during a unique time in our state’s life when we were confronting accelerated drug use — opioids in particular — and now we’re dealing with fentanyl and the severe impacts it's having on society and certainly our citizens,” Holcomb said.
“Ron, as a pharmacist, comes from a place of knowledge and experience and was able to contribute so much not just to conversations but the legislation that came out and had a positive impact on blunting that,” he said.
Grooms, a Republican from Jeffersonville, served for 11 years as state senator for District 46 and 20 years on the Jeffersonville City Council. He stepped down from the District 46 seat in November of 2021.
He also worked for 38 years as a pharmacy owner.
The award came as a surprise to Grooms. He expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the community over the years.
“I’m just so proud to have received it on behalf of my work in drug abuse and drug education and the opioid crisis that we went through in Indiana,” Grooms said. “I’m just very proud to have received the Sagamore of the Wabash.”
Holcomb said as governor, he "wanted to highlight [Groom’s] service and wish him well in the next chapters in his life,” he said.
