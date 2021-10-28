INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Ron Grooms had already announced he wouldn't seek re-election in 2022, but the Jeffersonville Republican has decided to end his term a year early.
Grooms will step down from his District 46 seat on Nov. 2.
"It's been an incredible privilege serving the people of Senate District 46 for the last 10-plus years," Grooms said in a statement issued Thursday morning.
“I've had the distinct honor to work with a number of outstanding legislators who have worked tirelessly to move Indiana forward. Although I will miss the Statehouse, I look forward to pursuing new opportunities, spending more time with family, playing a bit more golf and relaxing with a good book. I leave knowing that I did my job and made a difference in my community."
Grooms' departure is yet another development for the 2022 election and Southern Indiana representation.
Based on redistricting approved earlier this month, District 46 will be shuffled north after 2022. Multiple local candidates had declared for the Senate race prior to the passage of the redistricting legislation, which Grooms voted against and many Floyd County Republicans opposed.
The new maps place most of Floyd County in District 47 and Jeffersonville in District 45. But a caucus will have to be held to replace Grooms for the year left on his term, and that person will represent the current area through 2022.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
