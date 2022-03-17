CLARKSVILLE — A new luxury apartment community should be open in 2024 in Clarksville.
The Bend, a project by developer Form G, broke ground Thursday afternoon.
It will be at 1925 Greentree Boulevard, close to both Greentree Mall and Veterans Crossing.
Once it's complete there will be 312 units with one-, two- and three-bedroom options available. Other amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, a meeting area, full-scale kitchenette, a covered patio, playground, pool and an outdoor classroom.
"Folks, we are now standing in one of the largest private investments in Clarksville's history," said Form G Founder and President Eric Goodman.
"By 2024 our little local firm will have invested over $80 million in mixed-use projects throughout the town of Clarksville."
He said the units will be upscale and contemporary. The prices will be at market rate.
Goodman thanked a number of people in the area, including officials with Parkwood Elementary School and Greater Clark Schools. The outdoor classroom will be available for the nearby elementary school to use.
"We worked with Parkwood to make sure we were going to be not only a good neighbor, but part of the school community," he said. " We are also donating additional property to the school."
District 4 Council Member Mike Mustain said he's welcoming the company to the district he represents.
"I am proud that Form G is a Clarksville developer, and I am proud that Form G believes enough in Clarksville to invest over $80 million in our community," he said.
Form G is developing several apartment projects in the area, which include Gateway Crossings in Clarksville, Heritage Square Apartments coming to Sellersburg and Preston Valley in Louisville.
