CHARLESTOWN – Denton Floyd Real Estate Group is excited to announce its newest residential development, the Forest Edge Apartments, a 248-unit luxury multifamily apartment community located at 2148 Depot Street in Charlestown. The Forest Edge Apartments will offer premier one, two, and three-bedroom units in one of the fastest-growing areas within the Louisville MSA. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new development will be held at the site at 11 a.m. on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m.
The Forest Edge Apartments are centrally located in Charlestown with easy access to Interstate 265, providing a direct route into Southern Indiana and Downtown Louisville.
“We are excited about the opportunity to provide a vital housing option for the Charlestown community,” said Brandon Denton, Denton Floyd co-founder and partner. “Charlestown has realized significant economic and job growth over the last five years, and we are excited to build a ‘best-in-class’ apartment community in the downtown area. We want to thank Mayor Treva Hodges, the City Council, and the members of the Redevelopment Commission for making this project possible.”
Amenities at the property include a community clubhouse, resort-style heated pool, fire pits, gourmet grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center, children’s playground, pet spa, car wash, cybercafé, EV charging stations, bike repair, and a pet park.
