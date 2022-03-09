JEFFERSONVILLE — Social media posts indicate the possibility of a white nationalist demonstration planned for Jeffersonville on Saturday.
According to the posting the White Lives Matter rally is to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday in downtown Jeffersonville. The post was advertised this week on a Telegram social media app channel assigned to a group called Hoosier Nationalists.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said the city has heard about the event.
"My police have been made aware of this and just looking at this group over the last year, when they've had a few of these around the state it's looked like a group of about five or six people," Moore said. "We are prepared for whatever."
Moore said it doesn't look like a large, organized group and the location of the event hasn't been made public.
"They've not filed for any permit that I'm aware of," Moore said. "Our police are going to be prepared for whatever. Just consider it another fringe group that wants attention and they don't seem to have any history of large gatherings."
Posts on Telegram advertise the demonstration.
One post reads: 'We wonder if the Proud Boys will have enough pride to rise and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Hoosier Nationalists against the hordes of anti white counter protesters who undoubtedly will show up to stand and speak against white lives. Or in your tenets does 'Anti-Racism' only apply to racism against non-whites?"
