FLOYD COUNTY — Final preparations are being made for the physical relocation of the historic Smith-Phillips Farmhouse later this week in Floyd County.
Originally constructed around 1860 for William Smith, son of Floyd County pioneer Martin Smith who purchased this land in the 1830s, the farmhouse was later purchased by the Phillips family in 1941. The family sold the property in 2000 to Northside Christian Church which used the house as an office until earlier this year. The two-story brick house is being relocated from 4407 Charlestown Road to a lot just around the corner on Lewis A. Endres Parkway.
The actual move of the house is tentatively scheduled for Thursday or Friday of this week, weather contingent. The house is being prepped for the move by Wolfe House and Building Movers of Bernville, Pennsylvania. This will be the first step in the Smith Farmhouse preservation project.
The project is a joint effort of Indiana Landmarks, Northside Christian Church and Hogan Real Estate, with the support of the City of New Albany and Floyd County.
Hogan Real Estate will be relocating the Smith Farmhouse onto a newly constructed foundation and will donate it to Indiana Landmarks. Once moved, Indiana Landmarks will stabilize the house and seek a third-party to rehabilitate the building for a commercial use.
The Smith Farmhouse is being relocated to make way for a new Starbucks and proposed regional bank.
“The relocation undertaking is a very good example of how historical preservation and responsible development can work together for the benefit of an entire community,” said Justin Phelps, President of Hogan Real Estate. Mr. Phelps went on to add, “Indiana Landmarks has proven to be a great partner in this project.”
