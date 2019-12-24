CLARK COUNTY — A new apple orchard will soon be growing next to New Washington Middle/High School, providing students with a unique learning opportunity.
That project as well as expanded science, technology, engineering and math or "STEM" learning opportunities throughout the district will be funded with a recently awarded $100,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Education, according to Melissa Bower, director of secondary education for Greater Clark County Schools.
"Our goal with this grant is to provide every student K-12 with an opportunity to engage in that STEM learning and making that an integrated part of the classroom," Bower said.
A total of 77 applications were received by the IDOE for Indiana's STEM Acceleration Grant, according to Adam Baker, press secretary for the IDOE. GCCS was one of 33 to be chosen and the only chosen in Clark and Floyd counties. The money was made available by the general assembly, which provided funding to the IDOE for STEM program alignment, Baker wrote in a press release. A portion of the funds are to be used to improve elementary and secondary student achievement and participation in STEM subjects throughout the state. The release stated that funds will also allow schools to expand STEM career exposure for K-12 students.
“A STEM education is vital to preparing our students for an ever-changing technological global economy,” Indiana Superintendent Jennifer McCormick stated in the release. “I commend our awarded schools for their commitment to STEM and for their dedication to equipping students with the 21st century skills necessary to thrive and be successful."
Locally, Greater Clark will train teachers on various computer coding programs so that they can implement those in the classroom, such as code.org and codelicious. The orchard project will be part of Project Green, where New Washington will team up with Indiana University and Munster High School, which already has the program in place, to build biodynamic farms on the New Washington campus.
"Project Green is important because it provides an altruistic context for learning as the biodynamic farm can ultimately benefit the community by providing fresh vegetables that are grown hydroponically and fresh fish that are farmed aqua-culturally," the GCCS grant application read. "We also believe that growing Project Green into a full systems engineering project will provide added value as it can provide a scalable interdisciplinary curriculum that other school districts may use to create their own school biodynamic farms."
Whether or not students pursue farming, knowledge gained can be transferred to any occupation.
"Students will be learning those workforce needed skills ... critical thinking and problem solving," Bower said. "This will truly be one of those authentic experiences you'll get in school that will help you in many facets in life."
Since a lot of the funding will go toward training, Bower said the program will be able to be kept around for years to come. With many of the coding programs being free, the cost for upkeep will be minimal.
Bower said training will start this summer with implementation of all the programs scheduled to start in the fall.
