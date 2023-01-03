Derby Dinner Playhouse will present "Grumpy Old Men The Musical," Jan. 4 through Feb. 12.
It is the story of two aging men who are neighbors and have been feuding for most of their lives. Invigorated by a shared affection for the new neighbor across the street, the beautiful, eccentric, and charming Ariel, they face off as romantic rivals until their hilarious shenanigans finally bring about a resolution to long-standing differences.
Based on the 1993 film that starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau, and Ann-Margret, this stage adaptation captures the lovably crotchety characters through twinkling humor and the affectionate depiction of a small town that feels like home to everyone.
"Grumpy Old Men The Musical" was written by Dan Remmes with music by Neil Berg and lyrics by Nick Meglin.
Derby Dinner’s production is under the direction of Lee Buckholz with choreography by Heather Paige Folsom and musical direction by Scott Bradley.
The cast will include Jim Hesselman as John Gustafson and John Payonk as Max Goldman, along with Colette Delaney Mattingly, Cary Wiger, J.R. Stuart, Kyle Braun, Harli Cooper, Sara King-Bliss, and more.
For ticket information: 812-288-8281 or www.derbydinner.com
