NEW ALBANY — In the last 90 days Will Dierking with Talon Logistics has had two unwelcome visitors show up at his business.
Talon Logistics, located in Trinity Plaza at the corner of Green Valley Road and Daisy Lane, has had its side of the building hit twice by cars in recent weeks. One ran into the Talon Logistics' office while the other was stopped by a handrail on the sidewalk leading up to the building.
Dierking asked the New Albany Board of Works & Public Service Tuesday to consider putting in a guardrail at the corner in front of Trinity Plaza, on the Green Valley Road side.
"I am afraid someone is going to get hurt," he told the board. "The second car ran right into our CFO's office."
The board took the request under advisement and will make a decision after New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey and city engineer Larry Summers go on site and meet with Dierking.
PROPERTY ACCESS
After taking Joe Zeller's request under advisement last week, the board ruled against adding a driveway to his property at 1205 State St.
The driveway was replaced in recent years with a bump out and bus stop. There is currently a shared entrance for both properties that Zeller owns. But he said in order to sell the properties, having separate entrances would improve the appeal of both locations.
"I have looked at the situation and with a fire hydrant, bump out and bus stop there it's not a good location for another curb cut," Summers said.
Summers said with State Street being a main traffic artery, the city has the ability to regulate cutouts and entrances to properties. He said if the properties were sold separately, a shared access agreement would have to be reached between owners.
LOADING ZONE
The manager at Ray's Exhaust, at 701 Vincennes St., asked the board to make a loading zone area on the Culbertson Avenue side of the business so tow trucks no longer have to drop cars off on Vincennes Street.
The board took the request under advisement.
