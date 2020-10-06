NEW ALBANY — Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers called for a new approach to the COVID-19 pandemic at a New Albany rally.
He said he believes that Indiana reopened too soon amid the pandemic, and he criticized the governor’s reopening plan. He also said he would like to see school districts in communities struggling with COVID-19 cases temporarily switch to distance learning.
Myers, the Democratic candidate challenging Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in the Indiana governor’s race, spoke Tuesday in Bicentennial Park during a rally presented by the Floyd County Democratic Party.
He addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and improving healthcare, K-12 education and the environment.
Myers, an Indianapolis native, is a physician and former state health commissioner who has worked as a health executive for different companies. Linda Lawson is running with Myers as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.
In his speech, Myers proposed “much more” COVID-19 testing, quicker test results, improved contact tracing and a stricter mask mandate. He criticized Holcomb’s mask mandate, calling it a “mask suggestion” that is “just not strong enough.” He believes there should be penalties in place for those who do not follow the mask requirement.
Myers noted that “COVID is going to be with us for a while," and he feels the state is moving in the wrong direction.
“Even if there’s a vaccine approved in January, February, March, it will be six to nine months before we get a decent number of people inoculated with the vaccine, and so we’re going to have to be wearing masks and social distancing and taking care of our kids and making sure our teachers are protected and doing distance learning, and, in very few instances, hybrid learning for quite some time,” he said.
K-12 education “is in trouble” in Indiana, Myers said, and he called for higher pay for teachers.
“We do not pay our teachers anywhere close to enough dollars that it takes to survive these days,” he said. “We’ve got to get starting salaries for teachers up, we’ve got to make them go up a lot faster than they are today.”
Myers said it is time to “rethink the internet in Indiana” by expanding access throughout the state.
“It’s time to stop talking about grant programs — it’s time to get in there and fix it so everybody can get access to it,” he said.
Myers also discussed the challenges of access to internet and technology as students complete virtual learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying there are “so many kids who are left out because they didn’t have access to be able to do their homework.”
“We have got to make sure, especially in these times when we need distance learning, that the kids have the hardware and the software that they need to do their homework and do their schoolwork,” he said. “We are going to be in a situation where that’s going to be required, unfortunately, for some time longer.”
Myers brought up environmental issues, saying there is a need to focus on renewable energy in Indiana.
"We’ve got a lot of changes we can make in cleaning up our air,” he said. "We burn too much coal in Indiana, and there’s nothing offensive that I mean in any negative way to the people that are involved in that industry. We’ve got to change, though.”
Myers, who would be Indiana's first Black governor if elected, also discussed issues of racial injustices and called for criminal justice reform, including banning police chokeholds and requiring body cameras and dash cams.
"We have got to get past the issues of racial injustice in a much more aggressive way, and I'm the guy to do that," he said. "I've been dealing with those issues from a health-care standpoint, from a criminal justice standpoint and from an economic standpoint my entire life."
